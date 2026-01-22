MUMBAI: Data released by the state Common Entrance Test Cell has revealed that out of 277 private nursing colleges in the state, a staggering 47 colleges have had admissions ranging from zero to ten students. Notably, seven colleges have no students, including three colleges from Beed district. Of the empty colleges, 16 are from western Maharashtra and 12 are from Marathwada. Seven out of 277 pvt nursing colleges got no students this year

This year, 16,530 seats were available for admission in 294 nursing colleges, including 17 government and 277 private colleges. Of the 1,180 seats in government colleges, 1,174 seats were filled and only six remained vacant. However, in private colleges, only 9,783 out of 15,350 seats were filled, leaving 5,567 seats vacant. Therefore, a total of 5,573 seats remain vacant across the state.

Out of 277 colleges in the state, 47 colleges admitted less than 10 students, including seven colleges—three from Beed and one each from Yavatmal, Nanded, Nashik, and Thane—with zero admissions.

Assessed district-wise, Sangli, with seven colleges, has the highest number of colleges with zero to ten admissions. It is followed by Ahmednagar and Kolhapur districts. One college each in Pune, Nagpur, and Thane districts, and two colleges each in Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts also recorded extremely low admission numbers.

Region-wise, western Maharashtra leads with 16 out of the 47 colleges with the lowest admissions. This includes seven colleges from Sangli, six from Kolhapur, two from Solapur, and one from Pune. Following closely is Marathwada with 12 colleges, including four from Beed, two from Nanded, two from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and one each from Dharashiv, Latur, Jalna, and Parbhani. In North Maharashtra, six colleges from Ahilyanagar district and two from Nashik are also on the list as are nine colleges from Vidarbha.