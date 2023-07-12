61% of teaching posts vacant in MU’s post-grad dept: RTI

Mumbai: A Right to Information (RTI) query regarding the teaching staff across various post-graduation (PG) departments of the University of Mumbai (MU) has revealed that a staggering 61% of teaching posts are currently vacant. HT Image

According to the university’s data, of 368 sanctioned teaching positions, including professors, associate professors, and assistant professors, only 142 are filled. Among these positions, the highest number of vacancies are observed in the professor category, with a mere 15 professors being employed, out of the 87 sanctioned posts.

A total of 22 departments operate without a single full-time professor, states the RTI. While other teaching roles fare slightly better, the numbers still paint a concerning picture. Of the 121 associate professor spots, only 40 have been filled, and of the 160 assistant professor positions, only 73 have been appointed.

“The decline in regular teaching staff at the university has been a gradual trend over the years,” Sanjay Vairal, a senior senate member of MU, who filed the RTI query, said. “Many vacant positions resulted from retirements that were not replaced, mainly due to a state government moratorium on new appointments enforced in 2015. Although the ban has been lifted, the government has yet to approve new hires.”

He added that the severe faculty shortage poses a significant challenge to the university authorities as they prepare to implement the National Education Policy 2020 in the PG departments starting this academic year.

“The government is neglecting public universities in favour of promoting private institutions,” Viral said. “The university has a name and reputation to maintain. However, if this situation persists, the entire legacy of the university will be jeopardised, and future generations will suffer. How can they implement NEP without experienced staff?”

Both students and teachers assert that the lack of regular professors has already taken a toll on master’s programs and research at the 166-year-old institution.

“The university is in the final stages of appointing 136 teachers. We are currently awaiting approval from the government,” a MU official said.