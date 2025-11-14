Sewri–Worli Elevated Corridor: Elphinstone Road residents protest vibrations, fear impact on ageing buildings

MUMBAI: Residents living around the demolished Elphinstone Road bridge staged a protest on Thursday evening, alleging that construction activity for the Sewri–Worli Elevated Corridor is causing continuous vibrations that could compromise the structural safety of their decades-old buildings. iMumbai, India - November 13, 2025: Due to the piling work being carried out by the MMRDA, heavy vibrations are being generated, which are having a serious impact on old and dilapidated buildings. There is a high possibility of an accident occurring. Residence protest against these vibrations and to decide our collective stand, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, November 13 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Around 50 residents gathered at the construction site, where the over 100-year-old British-era bridge once stood, saying that demolition and ongoing work have created persistent tremors.

“Since the bridge’s demolition began, we have been experiencing vibrations in our buildings. Such constant vibrations will weaken the structural stability of the buildings along the construction site,” said Munaf Patel, a resident of Haji Noorani Chawl, one of the structures likely to be razed to make way for a pillar of the project.

Residents said the area consists largely of ageing and dilapidated structures already vulnerable to stress, and that heavy construction work is heightening the risk of an accident. “We fear the vibrations are having a serious impact on our buildings,” one resident said.

MMRDA has so far demolished the approach ramps on both sides of the bridge and is currently clearing debris. Once that phase is complete, the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC) will deploy heavy cranes to dismantle the portion of the bridge above the railway tracks. Full-fledged piling work for the two pillars of the planned double-decker structure is yet to begin.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority had initially planned to demolish 19 buildings and rehabilitate the affected residents and businesses. However, a revised design has reduced the number of impacted structures to two.

Following Thursday’s protest, residents said they will meet MMRDA officials on Friday in an attempt to find a resolution. MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee did not respond to calls and messages from Hindustan Times.