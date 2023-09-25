Shahad textile plant explosion: Administration, tanker owner, driver booked; 2 body parts recovered

Shahad: A day after five people were injured and four killed in a tanker explosion in the Century Rayon plant in Ulhasnagar’s Shahad town, the police have lodged a case against the administration, the owner of the tanker, and the driver for culpable homicide. HT Image

According to the police, they initially had lodged an Accidental Death Report (ADR), but subsequently, during the investigation, the ADR turned into an FIR. A case was registered under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 286 (Negligent conduct concerning explosive substance), and 34 (common Intention).

The police also recovered mutilated body parts from the explosion site of two missing people and identified them as Pawan Yadav and Annata Jadhav Dingode. Dilip Phulpagare, senior police inspector, Ulhasnagar police station, said, “The family members of the two missing people confirmed their identity. The parts of their bodies were taken to a hospital for further medical procedures. Few parts of their body are preserved for the medical examination and DNS test as well.”

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde addressed the media and said that the Directorate of Industrial Security officials visited the site, and a probe is being conducted, along with samples being collected from the spot to find out the cause of the blast.

Shinde further said that , “After discussing with the manager of the company that ₹13 lakh compensation would be given to the kin of the deceased as well as their children’s education up to Class 10 and a job will be provided for one kin.”

Police sources said that the tanker was due to be filled in the carbon disulfide (CS2) section but exploded before that while it was still under inspection. Amit Koli, assistant commissioner of police, Ulhasnagar said, “Carbon disulfide is highly inflammable, and before it is filled into the tanker, the tanker inspection is carried out, and nitrogen gas is used to cool down the temperature before carbon disulfide can be filled. The explosion took place when the inspection process was on with nitrogen gas and before CS2 could be filled.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON