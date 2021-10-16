Sharad Pawar: I forced Uddhav Thackeray to become Maharashtra CM

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday that Uddhav Thackeray was “reluctant” to take up the post of Chief Minister after the 2019 assembly elections, following which Pawar had “forced” the Shiv Sena chief to do so.

Pawar spoke to reporters in Pune hours after former CM and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had claimed that Thackeray had “ambitions to be CM”. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader addressed reporters in Nagpur engaging in a war of words after Thackeray’s Dussehra rally on Friday night.

“This is a government formed through dishonesty and I feel that respected Uddhavji should now accept that he had ambitions of becoming a chief minister which he fulfilled. In politics, having ambitions is not wrong. But if you wanted to keep the word, you could have made senior Sena leaders Diwakar Raote, Subhash Desai or Eknath Shinde a CM,” Fadnavis had said.

Refuting this, Pawar said: “[Thackeray] was reluctant for the post and had conveyed it to me. A few other names were discussed for the post as well, but I asked him to take up the responsibility. It is not proper to say that Thackeray was eyeing the post.”

When asked if deputy CM and Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar was being targeted by the BJP — the Income Tax department recently conducted raids on firms and premises linked to him and his sisters — to scuttle his chances of becoming the next CM, Pawar said, “Thackeray’s name for the post of the CM was unanimously finalized by three ruling parties during the formation of the government. There is no question of any other leader becoming the CM....This government will serve its term and will come to the power again after that.”

The ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is a coalition of NCP, Shiv Sena and the Congress party. Sena broke away from long-time ally BJP after the polls over the issue of the CM post, which the Sena wanted for its party. However, the BJP which had won 105 seats did not agree to this. Sena, which won 56 seats, joined hands with the other two parties to form the government.

Fadnavis also said that “some ministers have even got extortion software created to know how much money is to be extorted from whom” which Pawar called “baseless allegations”.

“Fadnavis should not level any baseless allegations against the state government, especially after having served as the CM. If he has any proof related to the software being used for extortion, he should make it public. Such statements are not expected from him. He has also said that BJP would not allow Maharashtra to become Bengal. What does he mean by that? Maharashtra and Bengal share many common bonds in terms of language, culture, patriotism. Does he want to say that the Bengal of Subhash Chandra Bose and Ravindranath Tagore is inferior to any other state? Is this comparison between two states of India fair?” he said.

Pawar was on a tour of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday. During the press conference, he spoke on various subjects from the I-T department raids on his nieces, to the farmers protests and Fadnavis’s statements from earlier in the morning.