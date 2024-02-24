 Sharad Pawar’s faction to sound ‘tutari’ from Raigad Fort | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Sharad Pawar’s faction to sound ‘tutari’ from Raigad Fort

BySurendra P Gangan, Mumbai
Feb 24, 2024 06:44 AM IST

NCP launches new election symbol "man blowing turha" at Raigad Fort. ECI allotted symbol to Sharad Pawar's faction, seen as historic instrument of Maratha kingdom.

With a few weeks to go before an announcement on Lok Sabha elections is made, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has chalked out an outreach programme to take its new election symbol, “man blowing turha” or tutari (in Marathi), to voters.

Workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) celebrate outside the party office in Thane on Friday. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
The party will formally launch the symbol at Raigad Fort, capital of Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj, in the presence of all key party leaders, including Sharad Pawar, on Saturday.

“We will hold meetings, make door-to-door visits, and extensively use social media to ensure that the symbol reaches every household in the state. We have been saying this from the beginning that our symbol is Pawarsaheb and by alloting tutari the ECI (Election Commission of India) has made it easier for us. The symbol has a historic value and that is why it will be launched in Raigad,” party spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.

On Thursday, the poll panel allotted tutari as election symbol to Sharad Pawar’s faction. In the past, a tutari or trumpet was sounded in a battle or on the arrival of a king. It is seen as an instrument synonymous to the era of Maratha kingdom. At present, the instrument is used in cultural, historic, religious and political events to welcome eminent personalities.

Party MLA from Kalwa Jitendra Awhad said, “The allotment of tutari is a good omen for us and we are thankful to the ECI. The poll body has, in a way, wished us victory in our battle.”

However, it would not be an easy task to popularise the new symbol, said minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who has switched loyalty to Ajit Pawar’s faction.

“It could be easier in urban areas with the help of smartphones and electronic media. But people in rural areas would identify Sharad Pawar with ‘clock’. In 1999, more than 30% of our votes (when the NCP was formed after breaking away from Congress) had gone to Congress,” he said.

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, witnessed a vertical split in July 2023 after Ajit Pawar walked out of it and joined the Eknath Shinde government. The ECI, on February 6, gave the party name and symbol ‘clock’ to Ajit Pawar’s camp. On February 15, assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar ruled that Ajit Pawar’s faction was the real NCP.

    Surendra P Gangan

    Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

