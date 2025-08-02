Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Sharad Pawar urges Maharashtra CM Fadnavis to handle Yavat incident sensitively

ByFaisal Malik
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 02:20 pm IST

The development comes a day after a mob vandalised properties and indulged in arson in Yavat over an objectionable post allegedly uploaded on social media by a youth from a different community

Nationalist Congress Party NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday requested Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to handle the communal incident that took place in Pune’s Yavat over an objectionable social media post by a youth of a different community, people aware of the developments in the NCP said.

Pawar has asked CM Fadnavis to ensure communal harmony needs to be maintained. (ANI photo)

The development comes a day after a mob vandalised properties and indulged in arson in Yavat over an objectionable post allegedly uploaded on social media by a youth from a different community.

They also pelted stones on a religious site leading to communal tension in the area. A motorcycle was set ablaze and a bakery was damaged.

Tear gas was used by the police to control the situation. Since then, a curfew has been in place in the village and its surrounding areas.

Pawar has asked CM Fadnavis to ensure communal harmony needs to be maintained and those indulging in violence should be strictly dealt with, a senior NCP leader said.

He further requested the chief minister to direct the state administration to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

Fadnavis also apprised media persons of the current situation of the incident.

Fadnavis, who was in Pune to attend an event on Friday said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is also NCP president, visited Yavat and met the affected people, soon after the incident.

“After today’s incident, Section 144 has been imposed in the area for 48 hours. The situation is under control, and there is no need to panic,” Ajit said on Friday.

He urged all citizens, regardless of caste or religion, to maintain peace and harmony and not fall for rumours.

