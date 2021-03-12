Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani’s mobile, other articles still not produced before court

The trial in the Sheena Bora murder case was adjourned after it became clear that some important articles including the mobile phone of the accused Indrani Mukerjea, recovered during the investigation, have not yet been brought to the court.

The prosecution was scheduled to examine a punch witness, a witness to the seizure of Mukerjea’s mobile phone and other articles at the time of her arrest in August 2015.

The defence lawyer for Mukerjea, Gunjan Mangla submitted before the court that it’s been years since the investigation is over and the trial has begun. The prosecution ought to have assured that evidence is brought before the court much before they were scheduled to examine the witness.

The prosecution has assured the court that they would check as to where the articles were and produce the same, before the next date.

Besides, Mangla also insisted the prosecution should examine a star witness of the case by the next hearing. “The prosecution had assured that they would soon examine the star witness because of which the bail plea of Mukerjea was rejected. However, it’s been nearly two months since the witness has expressed his inability to travel. In absence of this, the defence agreed for other witnesses only to make sure that the trial is not affected. However, the prosecution must now make efforts to examine the star witness next,” Mangla told the court.

The court has asked the prosecution to the state before the court about when can they examine the star witness next in line.