Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani’s mobile, other articles still not produced before court
The trial in the Sheena Bora murder case was adjourned after it became clear that some important articles including the mobile phone of the accused Indrani Mukerjea, recovered during the investigation, have not yet been brought to the court.
The prosecution was scheduled to examine a punch witness, a witness to the seizure of Mukerjea’s mobile phone and other articles at the time of her arrest in August 2015.
The defence lawyer for Mukerjea, Gunjan Mangla submitted before the court that it’s been years since the investigation is over and the trial has begun. The prosecution ought to have assured that evidence is brought before the court much before they were scheduled to examine the witness.
The prosecution has assured the court that they would check as to where the articles were and produce the same, before the next date.
Besides, Mangla also insisted the prosecution should examine a star witness of the case by the next hearing. “The prosecution had assured that they would soon examine the star witness because of which the bail plea of Mukerjea was rejected. However, it’s been nearly two months since the witness has expressed his inability to travel. In absence of this, the defence agreed for other witnesses only to make sure that the trial is not affected. However, the prosecution must now make efforts to examine the star witness next,” Mangla told the court.
The court has asked the prosecution to the state before the court about when can they examine the star witness next in line.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed corridor: NHSRCL starts aerial survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple held guilty of minor’s sexual assault move Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees 15K new Covid cases in a day, after 162 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mansukh Hiran death: ATS recreates crime scene at Thane creek
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC raps agencies over progress in Dabholkar and Pansare murder cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Mumbai’s vaccination centres, long wait tires senior citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 year of Covid: 6,099 civic staffers infected; 197 died in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 2 years on, DGCA yet to decide on resuming Boeing 737 MAX ops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra CM announces a memorial at August Kranti Maidan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, her team booked for copyright violation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conclude investigations in Pansare, Dabholkar murders: Bombay HC asks CBI, cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medical admissions: Bombay HC upholds requirement of domicile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani’s mobile, other articles still not produced before court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist moves HC supporting Mumbai Metro car shed at Kanjurmarg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: No ST candidate hired as asst professor since 2009 at IIT-B, states RTI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox