Sheena Bora murder trial to proceed on daily basis from March 10

ByRevu Suresh
Mar 08, 2025 01:10 AM IST

The case will be heard daily before special CBI judge J P Darekar starting next week. 

Mumbai: The trial in the high-profile Sheena Bora murder case will now be conducted on a day-to-day basis from March 10, following directions from the Bombay High Court to expedite proceedings. The trial court made the decision on Friday, aiming to conclude the case as swiftly as possible.

Last month, the Supreme Court rejected a special leave petition filed by Indrani Mukerjea, Sheena Bora’s mother and a prime accused in the case. However, the apex court granted her the liberty to renew her plea for travelling to Europe for personal reasons if the trial is not completed within a year.

The trial had been stalled for a prolonged period after the transfer of the previous judge left the court vacant.

Sheena Bora, 24, was allegedly murdered in April 2012, strangled in a car by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and then-driver Shyamvar Rai, who later turned approver. Her body was reportedly burnt and disposed of in a forest in Raigad district. Indrani’s ex-husband, media tycoon Peter Mukerjea, is also an accused in the case.

The crime came to light in 2015 when Rai, arrested in an unrelated case, confessed to the murder. Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna were taken into custody in August 2015, while Peter Mukerjea was arrested three months later. All accused are presently out on bail.

The trial commenced in February 2017 with the framing of charges. Of the 237 prosecution witnesses, over 90 have been examined so far. In her plea before the Supreme Court, Mukerjea contended that the trial was being unduly delayed, as 92 witnesses were yet to testify. Before approaching the apex court, she had sought permission from the Bombay High Court to travel abroad, but her request was denied in September last year.

