Sheetal Mhatre, Sena spokesperson and ex-Mumbai corporator, joins Shinde camp

Sheetal Mhatre, a spokesperson of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, joined the Eknath Shinde-led ruling faction of the party on Tuesday.

Mhatre, a former Mumbai corporator, paid a visit to Shinde's residence late in the evening along with some Sena workers and expressed her support to the newly appointed chief minister.

With this, she became the first former corporator of the Shiv Sena from Mumbai to openly announced support for Shinde.

Also read | Sena’s outgoing corporator jumps ship, more to desert Thackeray camp

Mhatre had represented ward no 7 in suburban Dahisar in north Mumbai in 2012 and 2017. She had been appointed as the 'sampark sanghatak' (coordinator) for the Alibaug-Pen area.

The development comes months before the crucial election for the Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Shinde's rebellion last month led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government.

He was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30 with Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON