Sheetal Mhatre, Sena spokesperson and ex-Mumbai corporator, joins Shinde camp
Sheetal Mhatre, a spokesperson of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, joined the Eknath Shinde-led ruling faction of the party on Tuesday.
Mhatre, a former Mumbai corporator, paid a visit to Shinde's residence late in the evening along with some Sena workers and expressed her support to the newly appointed chief minister.
With this, she became the first former corporator of the Shiv Sena from Mumbai to openly announced support for Shinde.
Mhatre had represented ward no 7 in suburban Dahisar in north Mumbai in 2012 and 2017. She had been appointed as the 'sampark sanghatak' (coordinator) for the Alibaug-Pen area.
The development comes months before the crucial election for the Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Shinde's rebellion last month led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government.
He was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30 with Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.
Kanpur Chandrashekhar Azad University receives a B grade from NAAC
Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, got a B grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council. Governor Anandiben Patel honoured vice-chancellor DR Singh with a citation for getting a B grade in NAAC evaluation here at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. V-C Singh informed that by getting a B grade in NAAC evaluation, CSAUA&T become the first agricultural and technological university in the country to get the NAAC grading.
Shiv Sena’s outgoing corporator jumps ship, more to desert Thackeray camp
After most of the Shiv Sena corporators in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Navi Mumbai joined chief minister Eknath Shinde-led faction, the outgoing corporators in Mumbai could follow suit. On Tuesday, the former Sena corporator from Dahisar, Sheetal Mhatre, walked into the Shinde camp with her supporters. Sena corporators Samadhan Sarvankar and Yashwant Jadhav are already with Shinde. Of the 14 Sena MLAs in Mumbai, five are with the Shinde faction.
HC asks Centre, state to urgently resolve water woes in Aurangabad
Mumbai: Expressing concerns and shock over the lack of potable water for Aurangabad city, the Bombay high court has directed the concerned state and central government authorities to expedite permissions for projects which will provide regular drinking water to the city. The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Ravindra Ghuge while hearing public interest litigation was informed that the projects intended to improve the situation were stuck due to administrative hassles.
Drugs case: Producer seeks discharge, says SIT needs to re-investigate
Mumbai: In hPrasad'splea seeking discharge from the drugs cases registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau, film producer Kshitij Prasad called for re-investigation by a special investigation team into the entire drugs case, in which actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested along with 33 others. Before he could come out on bail, he was rearrested by the same agency in another drug case on November 5, 2020.
CSMT-bound AC local’s door malfunction at Dadar, CR initiates probe
The Central Railway has initiated an inquiry after the doors of an Air-Conditioned local train on did not open at Dadar railway station, causing an inconvenience to passengers. Doors of 6.23 am Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-bound Kalyan AC local on Tuesday morning did not open at Dadar railway station, forcing passengers who wanted to de-board at Dadar railway station to exit the train at Byculla railway station.
