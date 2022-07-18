Shinde camp now has 12 out of 19 Sena MPs
Mumbai In a vertical split in the Shiv Sena parliamentary party, 12 of 19 Lok Sabha MPs have pledged support to the rival camp led by chief minister Eknath Shinde.
On Monday, the MPs, who were in New Delhi, virtually attended the meeting of the party national executive organised by the Shinde camp at a five-star hotel in South Mumbai.
A former MP, who has shifted loyalties to Shinde, and was present at the meeting, confirmed that 12 of these MPs were present. The Shinde camp is expected to apply to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Tuesday appointing Rahul Shewale as the group leader of the party, replacing Thackeray loyalist Vinayak Raut, and retaining Bhavana Gawali as the chief whip. Earlier, the party had written to Birla seeking that Thane MP Rajan Vichare replace Gawali, who along with Shinde’s son and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, was among the first to declare allegiance.
The Shiv Sena MPs are expected to meet prime minister Narendra Modi with Shinde during his visit to New Delhi on Tuesday and stress their allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Shinde has already walked away with 40 of the 55 Sena MLAs in Maharashtra and the dissension in the parliamentary leaves party president Uddhav Thackeray, who was ousted by Shinde as the chief minister last month, with just around seven Lok Sabha MPs.
“It is our firm opinion that we must go with our natural allies (the BJP) and abide by the credo of late party supremo (Bal Thackeray),” said Hemant Godse, the Sena’s MP from Nashik, who has thrown in his lot with Shinde. Sources said that after Shinde launched his rebellion on June 20, Shiv Sena MPs were approached to switch sides.
A Shiv Sena MP from the Thackeray camp confirmed the developments, but said the rebels were standing on weak ground. “As per the Shiv Sena’s constitution, it is only the party president who has the authority to appoint a group leader. They (the dissidents) cannot force their will. The national executive, which was announced in 2018, continues to be valid,” he claimed.
Thackeray had been compelled to announce his support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu in the presidential polls on Monday instead of former finance minister Yashwant Sinha, the candidate of the opposition due to pressure from his MPs and to prevent a further embarrassment due to cross-voting.
This was for the first time that the leadership of the autocratic, monolithic party had to bow to demands from its elected representatives. However, the split in the parliamentary party comes on the very day (Monday) that the polling took place.
The Sena has 19 MPs in the Lok Sabha, including 18 from Maharashtra and one from the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and three in the Rajya Sabha.
The split in the parliamentary party has left Thackeray with just six Lok Sabha MPs, namely, Arvind Sawant (South Mumbai), Gajanan Kirtikar (North West Mumbai), Vinayak Raut (Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg), Hemant Patil (Hingoli), Sanjay (Bandu) Jadhav (Parbhani), Omraje Nimbalkar (Osmanabad) and Rajan Vichare (Thane). Kalaben Delkar from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, who is the first Sena MP to be elected from outside Maharashtra, is yet to make her stand clear. All three Rajya Sabha MPs (Raut, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai) are with Thackeray.
Uttarakhand: Haridwar-bound bus overturns in Tehri, 21 injured
As least 21 passengers were injured when a private bus overturned near Kaudiyala on the Srinagar-Rishikesh highway under Devprayag police station in Tehri Garhwal district on Monday evening. The district emergency operation centre (DEOC) said no serious injuries or casualties were reported in the accident. The bus, which was on its way from Kedarnath to Haridwar, was carrying 31 adults and two children from Maharashtra. The incident took place around 5.30pm, officials said.
793 potholes in Thane city, 620 of them filled: Thane Municipal Corporation survey
Following two incidents of pothole deaths in Thane district in the last fortnight, the Thane Municipal Corporation conducted a survey that revealed 793 potholes in the city. In the meantime, Thane district collector has ordered MMRDA and MSRDC to form a dedicated team that would monitor all the roads within the district irrespective of the agency it falls under and payment would be done later by that particular agency to MMRDA and MSRDC.
Pet dog feels the pinch of anti-liquor law
Policemen posted with Muffassil police station at Buxar in “dry” Bihar of has a peculiar problem at hand nowadays that they know not how to fix — their newest guest, a German Shephard who doesn't understand their instructions and has not shown any inclination either to learn in the last 12 days that it has been there. The SHO said that the dog understood instructions in English only.
Prez poll: MLAs in Bihar come in ambulance, PPE kit to vote
A BJP MLA in Bihar arrived in an ambulance while a JD(U) member came wearing a PPE kit to cast their votes during the polling for the election of the next President of India that took place on Monday, according to Legislative Assembly officials. A total of 241 votes were cast by the members of Bihar Legislative Assembly, which has a strength of 243. BJP's Subhash Singh did not vote as he is admitted in a hospital.
Presidential poll: Lone NCP MLA in J’khand says voted for Murmu
Lone NCP member in Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Kamlesh Singh, said he had “followed his conscience” and voted for National Democratic Alliance nominee as the next President of India in the polling which was held here on Monday. A former minister and member of Madhu Koda cabinet, Singh, is facing charges of money laundering and disproportionate assets, as do his close family members including his wife, son, daughter and son-in-law.
