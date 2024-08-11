Shinde govt’s freebie spree now targets auto/cab drivers, domestic workers

MUMBAI: Faced with a challenging election, the Shinde government’s sop-showering spree continues apace. After announcing ₹1,500 per month for the state’s 15 million women under the Ladki Bahin scheme, the government now plans to give ₹1,500 per month to auto/taxi drivers above 65, and a one-time payment of ₹10,000 to domestic workers above 55. The government’s splurging of taxpayers’ money in this fashion has placed a huge strain on state finances. Mumbai, India - June 30, 2022: Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis interact with the media before the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

Apart from the largesse to senior auto/taxi drivers, the government will give cash benefits to drivers undergoing training, and an interest subsidy on their vehicle and home loans. For all this, it has made a provision of ₹50 crore for the newly formed Auto-Taxi Drivers’ Welfare Board. A transport department official said there were 1.2 million auto and taxi drivers, of whom 75,000 were presumably above 65 years. “Of these 50% are expected to be eligible, as they need to be working,” he said. “We expect ₹36 crore a year for this scheme.”

Ten such welfare schemes, including skill upgradation training, scholarships for drivers’ children and life and accident insurance, have been planned. “CM Shinde is planning to launch the scheme with a bang before the model code of conduct is announced,” said the official.

In quest of other votes, the government plans to distribute a kit of domestic utensils worth ₹10,000 to the 35,000 domestic helps registered with the welfare board. It is also planning an ex-gratia sum of ₹10,000 to domestic helps above 55 years. “Kit distribution will begin soon” said labour commissioner H P Tummod, adding that there was no response yet to the second scheme. Labour minister Suresh Khade said that the scheme would be launched with fanfare, and added that adequate funds had been allocated.

The freebie spree will put an additional burden of over ₹1 lakh crore on the exchequer. “After announcing schemes in the budget, the government kept extending their scope,” said a finance department official. “For instance, the Annapurna scheme of three free cylinders was extended to all Ladki Bahin beneficiaries. This added at least 5 million more beneficiaries to the existing 6 million, tripling the original expenditure of ₹950 crore. Similarly, the electricity waiver to farmers was extended for five years instead of one year, leading to an additional annual burden of ₹6,000 crore. Removing the cap of 5 acres of land holding on eligibility for the Ladki Bahin scheme was totally unwarranted.”

The state government is reeling under an estimated debt of ₹7.82 lakh crore in 2024-25, expected to go up to ₹8.25 lakh crore by the end of the fiscal year. “Almost all the departments have been launching cash-benefit schemes to woo voters,” added the official. “The fallout of this largesse will be seen towards the end of the financial year, as it will result in unprecedented borrowings and a cut in development funds.”

The Ladki Bahin scheme will be launched on August 17, and will cost the exchequer at least ₹36,000 crore annually. The Annapurna Yojana, which ensures three free cylinders to 6 million households, with an annual burden of ₹950 crore, has been rolled out. Similarly, other schemes like stipends to 1 million employable youths and free electricity to farmers will put a tremendous burden on the exchequer.

Thampy Kurian, general secretary, Mumbai Rickshawmen Union, said, “The implementation of these schemes is not possible until a sizable budgetary allocation is done. Till this is done, this will just remain an announcement—one which has been made at least four times in the past few years.”