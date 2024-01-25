Shinde makes another appeal to quota activist

With barely two days left until the march reaches Mumbai, chief minister Eknath Shinde has once again urged Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to reconsider his decision. HT Image

“The state government is positive on his demand. We will ensure reservation for the Maratha community which will be legally viable. I appeal to Jarange-Patil to stop the agitation,” said Shinde while speaking to media persons on Wednesday.

In addition, the government has issued a statement that elaborates the steps taken by them to provide reservation benefits to the politically significant community. “Around 57 lakh records of Marathas with Kunbi antecedents have been found across the state. The government has issued Kunbi certificates to 37.94 lakh people so far. The figures include those who got Kunbi certificates in the past as well.”

It assured the community that the state is working to provide reservation benefits to all the paternal relatives of a family.

The state government has also started a survey to establish the backwardness of the Maratha community. It has granted the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes nine days - January 23 to 31 - to complete the survey, the statement further said. “If required the state is ready to convene a one-day special session of the legislature to promulgate an ordinance giving Maratha reservation.”

A curative petition has been filed to restore Maratha reservation scrapped by the Supreme Court in May 2021, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the state government has given another extension – till February 29 – to the justice (retired) Sandeep Shinde committee formed to decide the methodology to issue Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community members enabling them to share the OBC reservation benefits. Established on September 7, the committee was given first extension till December 24.