Shinde says Gorhe has exposed Sena (UBT) leadership’s ‘black deeds’

ByYogesh Naik
Feb 26, 2025 07:34 AM IST

Gorhe, who had switched from the Sena (UBT) to the Shinde-led Sena in 2023, drew the ire of her former party after her remarks at a Delhi event

MUMBAI: Deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Tuesday firmly backed party colleague Neelam Gorhe, whose remark on the Sena (UBT) leadership allegedly accepting luxury cars in exchange for party positions has opened a Pandora’s box.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe being felicitated during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe being felicitated during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

Gorhe, who is deputy chairperson of the state legislative council, made the allegation at the weekend, during the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi. Her statement has drawn a backlash from the Sena (UBT) but she has found support from Shinde, who has been vocal in his criticism of Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking at a rally in Andheri on Tuesday evening, Shinde said, “I don’t know whether it was right or wrong to raise the issue at the Sahitya Sammelan. Now she (Gorhe) has exposed their black deeds. Some people have been stung very badly by this criticism. Earlier, I fought them.’’

Shinde, who led a mutiny in the Shiv Sena in 2022, splitting the party and joining the BJP-led Mahayuti government, said the Sena (UBT) has stooped very low by attacking Gorhe. “She is doing a good job and that’s why they are defaming her,” he said.

Gorhe, who had switched from the Sena (UBT) to the Shinde-led Sena in 2023, drew the ire of her former party after her remarks at the Delhi event. Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut asked whether she had ‘gifted any cars’ to the Thackerays as she is a four-time MLC and incumbent deputy chairperson of the legislative council. Gorhe, however, had said she had not paid for any posts but had heard this was allegedly a practice in the Sena (UBT) from former colleagues.

Opposition leader and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar too criticised Gorhe for using a literary event to take up political issues, while chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said one should refrain from making political comments at literary events.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
Follow Us On