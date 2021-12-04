Shiv Sena backs off from Mamata Banerjee’s ‘no UPA’ remark, says opposition needs UPA

The Shiv Sena has taken strong exception to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s declaration of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) being over in the country. Sena, the Congress’ ally in Maharashtra, said in its Saamana editorial that opposition parties need the UPA, and forming a parallel front of the opposition parties would be like strengthening Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Sena also asked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to come forward and clarify what they intend to do with the UPA.

“Although it is true that in West Bengal, she (Mamata) finished the Congress, the left and the BJP, doing politics by keeping Congress away from national politics is like strengthening today’s state with a fascist tendency,” said Sena and expressed their concern, “One can understand that (PM) Modi and the BJP want the Congress to be over. It is part of their agenda. But, if those fighting the Modi government and the BJP also feel the same, then it is a concern.”

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Banerjee’s statement in Mumbai earlier this week about no UPA was valid but a coalition or a front without the Congress party is politically not viable.

“Mamata ji’s question on UPA’s existence is valid. Even Uddhav ji [Thackeray] has said in the past that the UPA should be strengthened and it should become more aggressive. We have to weigh the pros and cons of forming a new front in 2024. In the past, we have seen the third front but it has benefitted BJP in the end. So we think that the UPA must be strengthened... Keeping Congress out of the front is politically not appropriate,” Raut said.

He added that Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is a prime example where parties who were at ideological loggerheads came together, which should be replicated. “There can be differences; like we are running a government successfully in Maharashtra. We have had differences with Congress and NCP, but we all came together to keep BJP out. Maharashtra is a prime example. Maha Vikas Aghadi is an example of UPA, everybody must sit together and deliberate over it.”

He also assured, “We will all meet Mamata ji again along with all the leaders. If she thinks that Congress should not lead the UPA, a solution can be found through discussions. UPA is led by Sonia Gandhi ji and nobody has objected to it so far.”