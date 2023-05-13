Uddhav plans foundation day event to boost cadre’s morale

Mumbai: After the Supreme Court verdict, which the Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed to be a moral victory for their members, the party president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday decided to celebrate its foundation day, June 19, in a grand manner. Mumbai, May 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thakarey) chief, Uddhav Thackeray speaks at Matoshree, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Nitin Lawate)

Several organisational programmes have been planned for that day to boost the morale of party workers, a Sena (UBT) leader said.

The development came in a meeting attended by all the party’s MLAs which was organised at Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

“We will have a grand function where Uddhavji will guide us,” Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav said. “We will also have debates on the state’s financial condition.”

In the meeting, Uddhav also talked about the Supreme Court judgement on the disqualification of 16 MLAs of Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde.

“In the last few months, the Sena (UBT) group was harassed. We were told how the SC decision was beneficial to us. Our morale will be high and we will face the situation with new strength and vigour,” said Jadhav.