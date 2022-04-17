Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani found dead in Mumbai: Reports
mumbai news

Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani found dead in Mumbai: Reports

The body of Rajani was found hanging at her residence, according to initial reports. The police said further investigation is underway.
Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar with wife Rajani.
Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar with wife Rajani.
Updated on Apr 17, 2022 11:22 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani was reportedly found dead in her Mumbai residence on Sunday. The police are suspecting suicide and sent the body for postmortem, according to news agency ANI. The police said further investigation is underway. 

The body of Rajani Kudalkar was found hanging around 8.30 pm at her flat in Dignity Cooperative Housing Society at Nehru Nagar locality of Kurla East, news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying. 

"As per the preliminary information, she committed suicide. However, the reason is not yet clear," the official from Nehru Nagar police station said. 

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being registered in this connection and an investigation into the case is on, the official said. Mangesh Kudalkar represents the Kurla assembly constituency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
shiv sena mumbai police
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Two Maharashtra sites in UNESCO heritage shortlist

    Two Maharashtra sites in UNESCO heritage shortlist

    In a major boost for conservation and tourism, two sites from Maharashtra have made it to the tentative list for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's prestigious world heritage site tag. The state is also working on a third nomination, officials said. These sites are located at Jambhrun, Ukshi, Kasheli, Rundhetali, Devi Hasol, Devache Gothane, Kudopi in Maharashtra and Phansaymal in Goa.

  • Pune: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray addresses a press conference in Pune, Sunday. (PTI)

    Raj Thackeray intensifies Hindutva pitch, Sena calls him ‘neo-Hindu Owaisi’

    Mumbai: A day after Raj Thackeray kick-started his party's formal shift towards Hindutva and cleared the decks for a possible truce with the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief was defiant on his demand that loudspeakers be pulled down from mosques. The MNS chief also announced a rally at Aurangabad and a visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Shiv Sena derided Raj as a “neo-Hindu Owaisi” who was working on BJP's agenda.

  • No causality has been reported so far, says Kundli station house officer (HT Photo)

    Major fire breaks out at Sonepat factory, 100 employees rescued

    A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Sonepat's Kundli industrial area on Sunday, police said. The blaze was reported at Agson Global's unit around 5pm and at least 30 fire tenders, many of them from neighbouring Delhi, were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Kundli station house officer Ranbir Singh said nearly 100 employees of the company have been rescued safely.

  • Delhi reported 517 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours.&nbsp;

    Delhi reports 12% increase in daily Covid-19 cases

    The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 cases in the last 24 hours, 56 more than Saturday's tally. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the national capital, the Delhi government's health bulletin revealed. The positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 4.21 per cent. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will hold a meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation in the capital.

  • Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey paying tribute to Lance Naik Nishan Singh who lost his life during an encounter with militants in Anantnag. (ANI)

    Kashmir: Militants manage to flee from encounter site in Anantnag

    The militants who were engaged in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in which an army jawan was killed on Saturday have escaped from the encounter site, officials said on Sunday. They said that there was no further exchange of fire between militants and security forces near Watnar village of Anantnag. “The terrorists escaped after killing an army jawan,” said an official manning police control room, Anantnag.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out