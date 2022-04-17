Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani found dead in Mumbai: Reports

Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani was reportedly found dead in her Mumbai residence on Sunday. The police are suspecting suicide and sent the body for postmortem, according to news agency ANI. The police said further investigation is underway.

The body of Rajani Kudalkar was found hanging around 8.30 pm at her flat in Dignity Cooperative Housing Society at Nehru Nagar locality of Kurla East, news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.

"As per the preliminary information, she committed suicide. However, the reason is not yet clear," the official from Nehru Nagar police station said.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being registered in this connection and an investigation into the case is on, the official said. Mangesh Kudalkar represents the Kurla assembly constituency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON