BJP saved Sunny Deol’s bungalow but did not help Nitin Desai: Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming they were quick in saving their MP and actor Sunny Deol's bungalow from being auctioned but did not act in the case of art director Nitin Desai, who died by suicide after failing to repay a loan.

Raut said that the BJP did not save Desai’s life but quickly intervened to save Deol’s Juhu bungalow from being auctioned. He also asked why Desai was not given the same relief.

“Sunny Deol owed a bank around ₹60 crore. So, the bank declared the auction of his bungalow. But within 24 hours, the decision was changed after intervention by Delhi and the auction was cancelled. The BJP saved its MP and his bungalow,” he said.

“Desai had gone to Delhi just two days before he killed himself and had met senior BJP leaders and requested them to save the studio by extending the deadline to repay the loan amount, but no one helped him. He died by suicide after returning from Delhi.”

“Why did Desai get different treatment? Why did he not get the same justice as Sunny Deol?” asked Raut. “Nitin Desai of our Maharashtra was allowed to die; his studio was allowed to be auctioned.”

Responding to the allegations, BJP legislator Pravin Darekar claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray had also refused to help Desai.

“I have information that Desai had approached Thackeray. He met him at Matoshree and sought help, but Thackeray did not help him,” said Darekar.

Desai was found dead in his ND Studio in Karjat on August 2. He had taken a loan from Edelweiss ARC and was unable to return it in time, which probably forced him to take the extreme step, it is believed.