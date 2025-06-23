Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Shiv Sena UBT exodus continues, BJP gains two more corporators

ByYogesh Naik
Jun 23, 2025 07:14 AM IST

In the 2017 BMC elections, the undivided Shiv Sena had won a majority of 84 seats, with the BJP close behind at 82. At present, according to Shelar, 50 of the original Shiv Sena corporators stand with the BJP, making it the ‘number one party’ and ‘pushing the UBT faction into complete disarray’.

Mumbai: The mass exodus of Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators continued on Sunday as Ishwar Tayade and Akanksha Shetye, along with more than 100 of their supporters and office bearers, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). So far, over 50 Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, who were corporators from 2017-2022 have migrated to the BJP, a party that is vying for control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the upcoming elections.

“This is just the first act of the larger political shift—the second, third, and final act will soon follow,” Shelar said (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
“This is just the first act of the larger political shift—the second, third, and final act will soon follow,” Shelar said (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said that Tayade and Shetye were attracted to the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and wanted to align themselves with the ideology and principles of the BJP. “This is just the first act of the larger political shift—the second, third, and final act will soon follow,” Shelar said, calling the move ‘ a rejection of the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s leadership’.

Shelar said, “The state of Shiv Sena (UBT) is dangerous and dilapidated,” adding that the party’s crisis was fuelled by their opposition to ‘Mumbai, Mumbaikars, Hindutva, and Hindu festivals’. He claimed that the exodus of party corporators further pointed to the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s ‘dilapidated condition’.

In the 2017 BMC elections, the undivided Shiv Sena had won a majority of 84 seats, with the BJP close behind at 82. At present, according to Shelar, 50 of the original Shiv Sena corporators stand with the BJP, making it the ‘number one party’ and ‘pushing the UBT faction into complete disarray’.

Tayade and Shetye’s move to the BJP comes four days after Ajit Bhandari and Vijayendra Shinde, also former corporators of the Shiv Sena (UBT), joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Shiv Sena UBT exodus continues, BJP gains two more corporators
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On