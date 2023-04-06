Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Rapper booked for objectionable remarks against Shiv Sena-BJP

Rapper booked for objectionable remarks against Shiv Sena-BJP

ByNK Gupta
Apr 06, 2023 12:28 AM IST

Youth wing leader of Shiv Sena said that while using Twitter on her mobile phone, she came across a video by rapper Raj Mungase performing a Marathi rap, which contained abusive language and objectionable remarks against the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance

AMBERNATH: A Sambhaji Nagar-based rapper has been booked for allegedly using abusive and objectionable remarks against the ruling Shiv Sena and BJP.

Rapper booked for objectionable remarks against Shiv Sena-BJP
Rapper booked for objectionable remarks against Shiv Sena-BJP

A complaint was filed by youth wing leader of Shiv Sena, Snehal Dilip Kamble, with the Shivaji Nagar police in Ambernath against rapper Raj Mungase on Tuesday.

Kamble is a committee member of Yuva Sena, which is now being handled by chief minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde.

Kamble in her complaint said that while using Twitter on her mobile phone, she came across a video by rapper Raj Mungase performing a Marathi rap, which contained abusive language and objectionable remarks against the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.

Speaking to mediapersons, Kamble said, “It is obvious that this video has blessings of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders. It has come out after the MVA rally in Sambhaji Nagar and has been tweeted and made viral primarily by the MVA leaders.”

A case has been registered against Mungase under section 501 (disseminating contents known to be defamatory), 504 (intentional provocation to disturb public peace), and 505(2) (promoting enmity) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior police inspector, Ashok Bhagat, Shivaji Nagar police Station, said, “We are investigating the matter. We are taking the help of the cybercrime unit. No arrest has been made yet.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alliance ambernath bjp case chief minister complaint eknath shinde investigation mva rapper shiv sena tuesday twitter yuva sena + 12 more
alliance ambernath bjp case chief minister complaint eknath shinde investigation mva rapper shiv sena tuesday twitter yuva sena + 11 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out