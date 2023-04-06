AMBERNATH: A Sambhaji Nagar-based rapper has been booked for allegedly using abusive and objectionable remarks against the ruling Shiv Sena and BJP. Rapper booked for objectionable remarks against Shiv Sena-BJP

A complaint was filed by youth wing leader of Shiv Sena, Snehal Dilip Kamble, with the Shivaji Nagar police in Ambernath against rapper Raj Mungase on Tuesday.

Kamble is a committee member of Yuva Sena, which is now being handled by chief minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde.

Kamble in her complaint said that while using Twitter on her mobile phone, she came across a video by rapper Raj Mungase performing a Marathi rap, which contained abusive language and objectionable remarks against the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.

Speaking to mediapersons, Kamble said, “It is obvious that this video has blessings of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders. It has come out after the MVA rally in Sambhaji Nagar and has been tweeted and made viral primarily by the MVA leaders.”

A case has been registered against Mungase under section 501 (disseminating contents known to be defamatory), 504 (intentional provocation to disturb public peace), and 505(2) (promoting enmity) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior police inspector, Ashok Bhagat, Shivaji Nagar police Station, said, “We are investigating the matter. We are taking the help of the cybercrime unit. No arrest has been made yet.”