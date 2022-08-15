Shivneri buses to Pune from Thane and Borivali to be replaced with low-cost Shivai
Come October, commuters headed to Pune from Thane and Borivali will have a low-cost, yet comfortable transport facility.
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is planning to replace the iconic Shivneri buses on this route with electric Shivai buses. However, the Shivneri buses will continue to ply between Dadar and Pune.
“We have placed an order for 150 air-conditioned electric buses and the first phase of the deliveries is expected in October. The plan is to use some of them on the Pune route among others,” Shekhar Channe, managing director, MSRTC, said.
Officials attribute the move to the low demand of Shivneri on four routes - Thane to Swargate, Thane to Shivai Nagar, Borivali to Swargate, and Borivali to Shivai Nagar.
“While the response to the Shivneri buses is poor, we believe people are looking for a comfortable travel, but on a lower fare,” an official from MSRTC said.
Shivai buses will start operations at these four routes and a ticket will approximately cost between ₹350 and ₹375. Currently, Shivneri buses charge ₹450 per passenger.
On June 1, the first Shivai bus departed from Pune for Ahmednagar. These buses are 12 metre long and have a seating capacity of 43 while they run on an average speed of 80 km per hour. These buses have reclining seats and built-in USB charging point for every passenger. They are also technically advanced with a regenerative braking system for a smoother ride. Shivai buses are not only complying with zero emission but zero noise as well; they are equipped with GPS devices, ramps for differently-abled passengers, CCTV cameras, and a panic button.
The Shivneri buses plying from Thane and Borivali to Pune will now be diverted to the more popular Dadar-Pune route. At present, a Shivneri bus leaves Dadar every 30 minutes.
Around 25,000 commuters travel between Mumbai and Pune every day, and at least 5,000 of them use MSRTC buses.
Locals flag safety concerns on skywalk nearly two km from CM Shinde’s residence
Four days after a college student was allegedly molested on a skywalk at Manpada, local residents have raised safety concerns over another skywalk in the heart of the city which they claim is taken over by miscreants at night as there are no adequate lights and CCTV cameras. Interestingly, this skywalk near Viviana Mall is barely a few metres from former minister Jitendra Awhad's home and around two km from chief minister Eknath Shinde's residence.
Newly-appointed ministers lobby for posh Malabar Hill official bungalows
With its private beach and a sprawling lawn, Ramtek bungalow in Malabar Hill leads the list, followed by Royal Stone, a colonial-style bungalow with wooden flooring located in Peddar Road. While Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil have requested for Royal Stone, forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, labour minister Suresh Khade and Vikhe-Patil are vying for Ramtek bungalow, the largest bungalow after Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister.
Mulund building collapse: Roof gives way, killing old couple
Mumbai: Two senior citizens lost their lives after the ceiling of a residential structure in which they resided came down on Monday evening. The deceased were identified as Devshankar Nathalal Shukla (93) and his wife, Arkhiben Devshankar Shukla (87). According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster control cell, the incident took place at around 7.46 pm, on the first floor of the building.
Violence erupts over Savarkar, Tipu photos in Shivamogga
Karnataka Police on Monday imposed curbs under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Shivamogga town after a clash between two groups over banners featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue V D Savarkar and 18th Century ruler Tipu Sultan. A senior police officer familiar with the matter said tension broke out after a banner featuring Savarkar was put up at Amir Ahmed Circle, in Shivamogga, as part of Independence Day celebrations.
In a first, Tricolour hoisted at Idgah Maidan amid tight vigil
In a first, the national flag was hoisted amid tight security on Monday morning at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet. The Tricolour was hoisted at the Idgah Maidan by assistant commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) MG Shivanna. Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, member of Lok Sabha from Bengaluru Central constituency PC Mohan, additional commissioner of police (Bengaluru west) Sandeep Patil and deputy commissioner of police (Bengaluru west) Laxman Nimbargi were also present in the event.
