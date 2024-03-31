Shivraj Patil’s daughter-in-law joins BJP

Mumbai: Former union home minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil Chakurkar’s daughter-in-law Archana Patil joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, union minister of state Bhagwat Karad and other state leaders. Fadnavis said that Patil’s induction in the party will help its candidate in Latur win the Lok Sabha seat with greater margin. HT Image

Patil said she joined the BJP as she was inspired by prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a developed country. “Modiji is committed to the all-round development of the country beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion and I want to be part of the resolve. I am committed to fulfil the responsibility accorded to me,” she said after joining BJP in Mumbai.

Patil, who was active in social field, decided to enter politics so she could take forward the rich legacy of her father Shivraj Patil, said Fadnavis.