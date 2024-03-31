 Shivraj Patil’s daughter-in-law joins BJP | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Shivraj Patil’s daughter-in-law joins BJP

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 31, 2024 06:48 AM IST

Former union home minister's daughter-in-law Archana Patil joins BJP in Mumbai, inspired by PM Modi's vision for India's development.

Mumbai: Former union home minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil Chakurkar’s daughter-in-law Archana Patil joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, union minister of state Bhagwat Karad and other state leaders. Fadnavis said that Patil’s induction in the party will help its candidate in Latur win the Lok Sabha seat with greater margin.

HT Image
HT Image

Patil said she joined the BJP as she was inspired by prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a developed country. “Modiji is committed to the all-round development of the country beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion and I want to be part of the resolve. I am committed to fulfil the responsibility accorded to me,” she said after joining BJP in Mumbai.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Patil, who was active in social field, decided to enter politics so she could take forward the rich legacy of her father Shivraj Patil, said Fadnavis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Shivraj Patil’s daughter-in-law joins BJP
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On