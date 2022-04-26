‘It’s shocking': Kirit Somaiya says Mumbai Police accepted filing fake FIR in his name
- Kirit Somaiya has been going back and forth with the Shiv Sena lately after he accused the party's “100 Gundas” of attacking him with stones, allegedly in the presence of 50 police personnel at the compound of Khar Police station on Saturday.
Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Mumbai Police officials who he claimed had registered a fake complaint in his name earlier for Saturday's Khar incident when he was allegedly attacked with stones. Calling out the officials on Twitter, Somaiya said it's a “criminal conspiracy to protect Shiv Sena gundas” who tried to “kill” him.
“It's shocking Mumbai Police accepted they registered a FAKE illegal FIR in My Name Khar Police Officials says they receive an unsigned FIR from Bandra Police Station. Sec 154 CRPC says signature is must. Mumbai Police is Exposed now that they circulated an illegal FIR,” the former BJP MP from Maharashtra tweeted.
Somaiya has been going back and forth with the Shiv Sena lately after he accused the party's “100 Gundas” of attacking him with stones, allegedly in the presence of 50 police personnel at the compound of Khar Police station on Saturday. He had also alleged this was the third time that workers of the Sena tried to kill him.
On Monday, Somaiya took to Twitter and alleged that a “fake FIR” of his was circulated by the Mumbai Police about the April 23 incident. He had added that Bandra Police station declined to lodge an FIR on the day of the attack.
The 68-year-old politician was en route to meet independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband, independent MLA Ravi Rana, on Saturday, who were held that evening after they called off their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front ‘Matoshree’ - the family home of Thackeray. The couple was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Meanwhile, Maharashtra home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dilip Walse Patil confirmed Somaiya's claim of stone pelting, adding that a probe is underway to find out who was behind the incident. “Police will take appropriate action against those found guilty. A case has been registered in the matter,” ANI quoted him as saying.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprises the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.
Sunil Jakhar wishes Congress luck as panel recommends his 2-year suspension
Senior Congress functionary Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday hit out at the party's central leadership that was scheduled to meet during the day and look into complaints of indiscipline received from Punjab, Meghalaya and Kerala. According to a PTI report, citing sources, the disciplinary panel recommended a two-year suspension of Jakhar, removing him from all party posts. The former Punjab unit president of the party did not submit any reply to the panel.
Bengalureans are taking roommate queries to the next level
Are you Rachel, Monica or Phoebe? Would you hit on Iron Man, Spiderman or Black Widow? What's your ideal weekend? These are some of the questions young Bengalureans are asking their potential roomates. Owing to more demand, Twitterati shared multiple instances where advertisers are asking a bunch of questions in a loose interview style to choose their new tenants and roommates.
Brawl at Noida pub leaves man dead
Noida: A 30-year-old man died after he was allegedly hit during a brawl at a pub in Noida's Sector 39 on Monday night. Police said employees of a private firm were partying at the pub when Brajesh was hit on his head after an argument with the pub staffers over the bill. Additional deputy police commissioner Ranvijay Singh added Brajesh was pushed. “Brijesh was from Bihar and lived with his wife and kids [in Noida].”
2 FASTag 2 Furious: How Bengaluru Police solved a ₹1 crore robbery case
The Bengaluru Police have solved a ₹1 crore robbery case using FASTag details of the accused's car. The cops solved a robbery that took place in Mandanayakanahalli on March 11 using FASTag details of the accused's car which led the cops to their doorstep. The police have arrested ten members of the Kerala gang who are reportedly linked to notorious robber Kodali Sreedharan, who is known for robbing hawala operators on highways.
Kumar Vishwas approaches Punjab and Haryana HC for quashing FIR
Former Aam Aadmi Party leader and poet Kumar Vishwas has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking the quashing of a first information report (FIR) registered by Punjab Police in Rupnagar on April 12. It was also alleged that Vishwas made statements during the course of the recent Punjab elections to create unrest and communal instability. “The FIR has been registered to wreck vengeance against political opponents,” the plea said.
