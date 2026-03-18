Palghar, The Block Development Officer of Mokhada Panchayat Samiti in Maharashtra's Palghar district has issued show-cause notices to an Extension Officer and a Gram Panchayat Officer for alleged dereliction of duty and administrative indiscipline. Show-cause notices issued to 2 govt officers in Palghar district for 'dereliction' of duty

According to an official release issued on Wednesday, the notices were served on March 17 to Extension Officer Sunil Dattatray Patil and Gram Panchayat Officer Mahendra Kashinath Ubale following a protest march organized by a non-governmental organisation working for tribals.

According to an official document from the Mokhada Panchayat Samiti's Gram Panchayat Department, the organization had submitted a memorandum on March 13.

In the memorandum, the NGO had informed the district administration that they would visit the Gram Panchayat office on March 17 to seek information regarding specific issues highlighted in their representation.

However, despite prior intimation, the officers concerned failed to provide the required information, according to the release.

Furthermore, the BDO noted that members of the PESA Gramkosh Committee were absent during the protest, a lapse described as a "serious matter" that violates office discipline.

Notably, the Panchayats Act, 1996, is a law that extends self-governance to tribal communities in scheduled areas.

"It was necessary to ensure all parties concerned were present with complete information. However, the Extension Officer and Gram Panchayat Officer failed to take such action, showing a lack of absolute integrity and devotion to duty in their official conduct," the notices stated.

The BDO has sought a written explanation from the duo within seven days as to why action should not be initiated against them under the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads District Services Rules, 1964, said the release.

If the officers fail to submit a satisfactory response within the stipulated period, the administration will proceed with proposed disciplinary action, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.