Signature campaign against Nupur started in Bhiwandi

A signature campaign was launched by Raza Academy on Friday against Nupur Sharma over her alleged objectionable remarks hurting religious sentiments. The campaign was initiated outside Kotergate Mosque in Bhiwandi.

Around 45,000 people have signed and objected to Sharma’s comment against Prophet Muhammad and his wife during a live debate on a television channel.

The Bhiwandi and Mumbra police have registered an FIR against her early this week while another FIR was also registered in Mumbai.

Shakeel Raza, president of Raza Academy in Bhiwandi, said, “We appeal to the police department and government to issue an arrest warrant and should take strict action.”

Santosh Shetty, Bhiwandi BJP president, said, “We will look into the FIR report and then will discuss with our State president about the controversy. The comments might have been misrepresented for personal gains. BJP respects every religion.”