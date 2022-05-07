Sion flyover to remain closed for traffic every weekend till June 20
Mumbai: The Sion flyover will remain closed for vehicular traffic every weekend till June 20 to enable the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to undertake repair work, the traffic police said on Saturday.
Mumbai traffic police have chalked out alternate routes for vehicular traffic during this period between 5 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.
During this period, vehicular traffic will be diverted to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and several locations in the area will have no parking zones during this period. Besides, the traffic police have also issued no halting instructions for the smooth functioning of the traffic during the period.
Diversions will be on the North-bound [Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road]. Vehicles coming from Mumbai Dock or south Mumbai will take right tum from Arora Junction towards Four-Lane Road, then take a right turn towards Wadala bridge, Barkat Ali Naka, Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk, Barkat Ali Dargah Road [Sewree-Chembur Link Road], Bhakti Park-Wadala-Anik Depot road and take Ahuja bridge to proceed to their destination.
Vehicles coming from south Mumbai towards Arora Junction will have to take a right turn. Vehicles coming from Mazgaon, Rey Road, Kalachowky, Four-Lane Road will take left turn under Wadala bridge, then proceed towards Barkat Ali Naka, Shanti Nagar, Bhakti Park, Anik Depot, Ahuja Bridge and then towards Thane, New Mumbai.
Vehicles coming from Bombay Port Trust or south Mumbai via BPT Road will go by Sewree Link Road Wadala, Anik Depot, Ahuja Bridge and proceed towards Thane and Navi Mumbai.
Vehicles coming from Sion Hospital junction will take a left turn at the hospital junction and then take Sulochana Shetty Marg to go towards Mahim.
Vehicles coming from Mahim, Kumbharwada towards Sion Hospital junction shall take a right turn, go towards MG Road left turn to Four Lane Road, then right turn at Wadala bridge to go towards Barkat Ali, Shanti Nagar, Bhakti Park, Anik Depot, Ahuja bridge and then towards their destination.
-
Delhi: East MCD school teachers declare strike over salary delay
New Delhi: The municipal teachers' union has called for a joint strike from Monday to protest against the delay in salary disbursement, noting that the pendency has touched five months for teachers and seven months for pensioners in East Delhi Municipal Corporation schools. Ramniwas Solanki, who heads Nagar Nigam Shikshak Sangh -- a teachers' union of all three MCDs, said the situation is now becoming unbearable for many families.
-
Rape of minor in Lakhimpur Kheri: Police declare ₹20,000 reward for information on accused
The police have declared a reward of ₹20,000 on information on the whereabouts of the accused in the rape of an eight-year-old girl under the Phardhan police station limits in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police Sanjiv Suman formed police teams to trace Sarvesh and search operations were conducted in this connection. The girl was raped inside a primary school in a village during the wee hours of Friday.
-
Fire breaks out at LIC office in Vile Parle, no casualties
Mumbai: A level-2 fire was reported on the second floor of the Life Insurance Corporation building at SV Road in Vile Parle (West) on Saturday morning. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, the fire was reported around 6:59am. A total of eight firefighting engines and jumbo tankers were pressed into operation. Hemant Parab, chief fire officer (CFO) said that the LIC building didn't have any active inbuilt firefighting system.
-
Consider giving concession on power dues to child care homes: HC to UP govt
Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the state government to consider giving concession to child care homes on pending electricity bills as they are sharing the burden of society and the government. Recently, a division bench of justices DK Upadhyay and Rajan Roy rejected the state government's reply that child care homes were being charged electricity tariff at domestic rates.
-
2 separate shooting incidents on Delhi roads. Gangster’s father killed, 2 hurt
A man was killed and two brothers were injured in separate firing incidents reported from outer Delhi's Khera village and west Delhi's Subhash Nagar within a span of three hours on Saturday evening. Bhram Prakash, who was also on a motorcycle was identified as Bhram Prakash, said to be in his 50s. He is the father of Kallu, a member of the Gogi gang, and is in jail. At least a dozen shots were fired, some hit the two brothers.
