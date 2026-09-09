What is Operation Meridian? 79 missing children recovered by US Marshals in Ohio's ‘largest missing child operation’
The U.S. Marshals Service recovered 79 children reported missing or endangered during Operation Meridian, a monthlong operation across Ohio.
The U.S. Marshals Service recovered 79 children reported missing or endangered during Operation Meridian, a monthlong operation across Ohio, officials said on Tuesday, September 8. The U.S. Marshals Service described the operation as the “largest missing child operation" in Ohio history.
What is Operation Meridian?
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, “The operation, conducted throughout the month of August, focused on children reported missing due to a range of circumstances including suspected sex trafficking, physical and emotional abuse, neglect, run away children, and other forms of endangerment. Investigators worked across jurisdictional lines, coordinating with local police agencies, state agencies, and federal partners to locate children as far away as Georgia.”
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One of the cases involved two sisters, 13 and 16, who had been reported missing in July 2024 and April 2026. U.S. Marshals, along with Columbus police, followed leads that led investigators to a home in Lockbourne, where they found the 13-year-old girl concealed in a basement crawlspace hidden beneath the floor of a bedroom closet. The other sister was later found at a restaurant on Harrisburg Pike in Columbus.
Their mother was arrested on an outstanding Franklin County warrant for a probation violation, according to officials.
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“The United States Marshals Service, through its fugitive task forces, locates and arrests the most violent fugitives in our communities. Using the same resources and methods we have the ability to seek and recover missing and endangered children. We are proud to be able to assist our law enforcement partners in locating and reuniting missing children with their families,” said U.S. Marshal Michael Black.
U.S. Marshals did not reveal how many people were facing charges.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More