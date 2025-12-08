Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has allotted a prime plot measuring 7,658 square metres in Sion to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) for a period of 30 years, at an annual rent of ₹10,186. An order to this effect was issued on Thursday, following approval of the state government and the urban development department. The plot, owned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will be used to expand a facility that accommodates cancer patients visiting the city for treatment, a VHP spokesperson said. Sion plot worth ₹ 247 crore allotted to VHP at ₹ 10k/ year rent

BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani confirmed the development, but told Hindustan Times that he would not be able to comment on it until he had read the terms and conditions under which the approval had been granted.

The VHP is an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which works in the religious and cultural fields. Apart from the annual rent, it will have to pay ₹9.72 crore towards conversion of the leasehold plot into freehold.

Currently, the average market rate in Sion ranges ₹30,000-37,000 per sq feet, which pegs the estimated value of the plot at ₹247 crore, considering the lowest price point.

To allot the plot to the VHP, the BMC invoked section 92(dd) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, which gives special powers to the municipal commissioner to lease out municipal land for public projects such as memorials at less than the market rate. The clause, introduced through an amendment in 2017, overrides standard land disposal rules when necessary for civic development and public benefit.

The order approving allotment of the plot enlists certain conditions set by the state urban development department.

“As per the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR), 2034, the plot is reserved for various purposes. It is permitted to be used only for medical and educational purposes by obtaining the required permissions and ensuring that the usage complies with the reservation conditions. The BMC commissioner shall be responsible for ensuring compliance,” the order states.

VHP spokesperson Shriraj Nair said they wanted to expand an existing facility in Sion that houses cancer patients visiting the city for treatment.

“We have been running the Shiv Kalyan Kendra at Sion for many years. It is primarily a centre for accommodating cancer patients, but also hosts stitching classes, computer and karate classes, and a goshala.,” Nair said.