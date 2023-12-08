close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Six killed in fire at candle-making factory in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad

Six killed in fire at candle-making factory in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad

Dec 08, 2023 05:35 PM IST

As many as six people died after a fire broke out in a candle-making factory in the Talawade area of Pimpri Chinchwad city, officials said on Friday.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): As many as six people died after a fire broke out in a candle-making factory in the Talawade area of Pimpri Chinchwad city, officials said on Friday.

"Six people have died in a fire incident that occurred in a candle-making factory in the Talawade area of Pimpri Chinchwad city," Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shekhar Singh said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

