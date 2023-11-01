Six wards to face water cut on November 2
Water supply in six Mumbai wards will be fully or partially suspended for 24 hours starting on November 2 to replace and repair water channels.
Mumbai: Water supply will remain fully or partially suspended in six wards for 24 hours, beginning 4 am on November 2. The six affected wards are M East (Govandi), M West (Chembur), N (Ghatkopar), L (Kurla), F South (Parel) and F North (Matunga). Areas where water supply will be fully suspended include Shivaji Nagar, Lallubhai compound, Chembur Camp, Rajawadi east, Vidyavihar, LBS Marg, Nehru Nagar, Kurla East, Dadar East, Matunga East, Wadala, and Chunabhatti. Areas where there will be partial water cuts include the KEM, Tata, Bai Jerbai Wadia, and MGM hospitals as well as Sewri, Jerbai Wadia Marg, Hindmata, Lalbagh, and Abhyudaya Nagar.
The water cuts are being effected to replace the water channel with 900 mm diameter and repair the water channels with 300 mm and 1800 mm diameter. On Tuesday, water supply was suspended in areas of K East, K West and P South wards for the laying of a new water line between the Versova outlet on Mahakali Road and the junction of Cardinal Grecius Road and BD Savant Road.
