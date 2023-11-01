News / Cities / Mumbai News / Six wards to face water cut on November 2

Six wards to face water cut on November 2

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 01, 2023 07:28 AM IST

Water supply in six Mumbai wards will be fully or partially suspended for 24 hours starting on November 2 to replace and repair water channels.

Mumbai: Water supply will remain fully or partially suspended in six wards for 24 hours, beginning 4 am on November 2. The six affected wards are M East (Govandi), M West (Chembur), N (Ghatkopar), L (Kurla), F South (Parel) and F North (Matunga). Areas where water supply will be fully suspended include Shivaji Nagar, Lallubhai compound, Chembur Camp, Rajawadi east, Vidyavihar, LBS Marg, Nehru Nagar, Kurla East, Dadar East, Matunga East, Wadala, and Chunabhatti. Areas where there will be partial water cuts include the KEM, Tata, Bai Jerbai Wadia, and MGM hospitals as well as Sewri, Jerbai Wadia Marg, Hindmata, Lalbagh, and Abhyudaya Nagar.

HT Image
HT Image

The water cuts are being effected to replace the water channel with 900 mm diameter and repair the water channels with 300 mm and 1800 mm diameter. On Tuesday, water supply was suspended in areas of K East, K West and P South wards for the laying of a new water line between the Versova outlet on Mahakali Road and the junction of Cardinal Grecius Road and BD Savant Road.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out