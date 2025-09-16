MUMBAI: Skeletal remains of an unidentified man were found in an open plot in Malwani on Monday evening. Skeleton found in Malwani’s forest area

According to the police, the skeleton of an unidentified man in his forties was found in a plot in a forest area in Malwani at Malad West. “A boy went there to feed birds after performing the last rites of one of his deceased relatives and alerted the police when he found the skeleton,” said a police officer.

The police have sent the skeleton for forensic analysis.