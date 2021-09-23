Small-time model from Airoli complains of assault; police search for man

The Rabale police are looking for a man who broke into the house of a small-time model in Airoli and assaulted her.

The 25-year-old model who resides in Airoli had met the alleged accused, Dhirendra Mishra, (in his 30s) in February at her birthday party. The duo belonged to Uttar Pradesh and connected well with each other soon and became friends.

According to the complainant, the duo used to talk over phone often. Mishra then proposed to her for marriage, which she rejected and said that they could continue to be friends. On September 20, there were some producers at the complainant’s house for a work-related meeting during which the complainant asked Mishra to arrange for food.

By 2.30am on September 21, the producers left her house and then the complainant called Mishra to check on why he had not got the food.

According to the complainant, Mishra said that he was angry over the rejection of his proposal and hence chose not to get the food. By 3am, he was outside her row house and she refused to open the door.

“According to the complainant, the accused then bent the grill of her house, entered, assaulted her, abused her and also threatened to destroy her career. We have registered a case against him and are on the lookout for him,” senior police inspector Yogesh Gawade from Rabale police station said.