SoBo bizman’s housekeeping manager stole rolex, earrings

MUMBAI: The police recently solved a case of theft from a Colaba businessman’s house by arresting the manager, who supervised seven housekeepers in the house, and a scrap dealer who duplicated the locker key. A gold Rolex watch and diamond earrings worth over ₹35 lakh were recovered on Sunday. (Shutterstock)

The valuables went missing from his house last month when the businessman, Pradip Sanat Shah, and his wife were vacationing in London. On June 17, the police registered a case against seven housekeepers of his house and their manager, Ritika Jogal, under section 306 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Jogal, 25, a resident of Mahim, and Kailash Waghela, 29, a resident of Grant Road, were arrested last week.

According to the police, officer Dnyaneshwar Kandekar and constables Raghunath Patil, Rahul Nimisthe, Asif Kaji, and Sujata Kadam of Colaba police station began by interrogating the servants. When Shah was away, Ritika Jogal came to the house at 8.30am and left after 6.30pm while the rest of the employees stayed at the house.

“Through various details like call details records, we learnt that Jogal was in touch with Waghela, a scrap dealer. After questioning Waghela, we learnt that he had visited Colaba when the complainant was in London. Using a duplicate key, they entered his bedroom and stole the valuables, said an officer.

Waghela took the gold Rolex watch, and Jogal took the diamond earrings, said the officer.