Social media and kids: how much is too much?

Earlier this month, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese went on X to state his government's stance on social media: "We'll legislate a minimum age for social media to keep children safe. Parents tell me they're worried about what age their kids should be on social media. We'll introduce legislation in this term of Parliament to enforce a minimum age for social media and other digital platforms. It's about supporting parents and keeping kids safe."

As Australia debates imposing a minimum age limit for social media usage, debates around banning children from platforms such as Instagram and TikTok are intensifying globally. Advocates for such restrictions point to mounting evidence that social media is negatively impacting young people’s mental health. A Pune-based researcher in the neurosciences was unambiguously clear—implement bans. On her part, she allows her teenage child no more than 30 minutes of access to social media access daily.

This is in line with alarms sounded by U.S. Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy earlier this year. He emphasized that excessive social media use correlates with higher rates of depression, anxiety, and body image issues among teenagers. His note pointed to research that young brains are particularly vulnerable to the dopamine-driven feedback loops that technology platforms are designed to exploit. The constant comparison to curated, often unrealistic portrayals of life can erode self-esteem, while the addictive nature of endless scrolling keeps young users hooked.

For many in Australia, this evidence, combined with growing concerns about cyberbullying and the proliferation of harmful content, supports the case for stringent age limits and time restrictions on social media. Proponents believe a ban could offer children much-needed respite from these pressures, allowing them to engage more with real-world activities and reduce the risks associated with online interaction.

Then on the other hand, there are those such as the Mumbai-based Biju Dominic, chief evangelist at Fractal, and a behavioural studies researcher. He argues that bans usually backfire. His favourite example is Portugal which famously decriminalized use of all drugs in 2001. Since then, the country saw a sharp decline in drug-related deaths, reduction in HIV infections and drug use among teenagers. Likewise, in Denmark, where pornography was legalized in the 1970s, some feared it would lead to increased sexual deviance or harm. Yet studies have shown no significant correlation between the availability of pornography and societal harm. If anything, legalizing such content has mitigated the risks associated with underground consumption. These examples, Dominic says, suggest that outright bans may not always be the most effective way to address complex social issues.

So, he makes the case that in India, the debate on whether to follow Australia’s path with age restrictions on social media must evolve beyond binary arguments of bans versus permissiveness. The key may lie in reframing narratives and shift the focus from social media bans as a solution to responsible digital citizenship.

How do you do that? Once upon a time, societal perceptions around alcohol in many societies was linked to being “cool”. The narrative is now being reframed to suggest “moderation,” not excess is the way forward. In much the same way, conversations ought to focus on how a balanced and mindful use of social media is a sign of maturity, is Dominic’s case.

Additionally, policymakers could draw from behavioural economics, employing “nudge” tactics that subtly guide users toward healthier digital habits. Schools too could play a critical role in integrating digital literacy into curricula, teaching children not only how to navigate online spaces but also how to be critical of what they consume. Just as the narrative around alcohol has shifted, so too can the debate around social media.

Ultimately, India needs to find a middle ground—one that blends regulation with education and responsibility with freedom. Instead of focusing solely on restrictions, we must emphasize empowering young people with the tools and awareness they need to engage safely and wisely with the digital world. Social media isn’t going away; it’s how we frame and manage its use that will determine whether it becomes a force for good or harm.