Soil cave in kills two labourers at construction site

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 24, 2023 03:03 AM IST

MUMBAI: Two labourers were killed and one injured when a portion of the soil caved in during excavation of an under construction building near Swad Hotel in B Cabin area in Thane West on Thursday evening.

A construction worker being taken out of the soil cave-in at a construction site in Thane on Thursday. (PRAFUL GANGURDE / HT PHOTO)
The incident happened around 6.15 pm when a 500-meter area was being excavated to a depth of about eight to 10 feet at a society redevelopment site, and the soil caved in on the three labourers, trapping them.

The Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane, Municipal Corporation rushed its jawans, fire brigade teams, and the Naupada police to the spot. The workers were extricated from the cave in and rushed to Civil Hospital in Thane, but two of them were declared dead by the doctors, according to Avinash Sawant, official of Regional Disaster Management Cell. The third labourer is undergoing treatment for neck injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Habib Babu Shaikh, 42, and Ranjit Kumar Saini, 35. The injured labourer is Nirmal Raab, 49. All three are residents of Shivaji Nagar, Mumbra.

The Regional Disaster Management team led by deputy municipal commissioner, Disaster Management GG Godepure, deputy commissioner Shankar Patole supervised the rescue operation.

