Soon, AC coaches in all Mumbai locals with no fare hike, says Devendra Fadnavis

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said in the state assembly that the Central government has approved the demand to replace all coaches of Mumbai's suburban trains with air conditioned ones with automatic doors. He said he was apprised of the decision by Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and added the move will soon be formally announced by the Indian Railways.

This crucial decision was taken in the backdrop of the accident in Mumbra in which five commuters lost their lives after falling from two overcrowded trains crossing each other near the Mumbra station on June 9. Soon after the incident, Fadnavis had said he would request the Centre to introduce automatic doors in the suburban railway coaches to prevent similar accidents.

“We requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vaishnav to provide Metro-like coaches to suburban trains, without hiking existing fares. The railway minister, who was in Mumbai this morning, told me that they are taking a positive decision in this regard and he will soon make an official announcement,” Fadnavis said.

“The doors will not be retrofitted, but new air conditioned coaches will be provided with automatic doors,” he announced, and emphasised the absence of any fare hike.

Travelling in overcrowded local trains is one of the many challenges Mumbaikars face living in the city, and over time it has become a major concern in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), given rampant accidents and subsequent deaths. The issue was discussed in the state assembly two days ago when the state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik proposed that a special task force be set up to explore the feasibility of staggered office hours in private establishments to reduce the rush during peak hours. As many as 7,565 commuters died and 7,293 others suffered injuries while traveling in the local trains in the last three years, he revealed.

Fadnavis added, “The accidents are occurring on suburban railways because of door-less coaches. Due to overcrowding, people are travelling in dangerous conditions. In fact, Mumbai now has two categories of train commuters – those who travel comfortably in metros and those in local trains who travel in unsafe conditions. This needs to change.”