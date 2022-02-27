South African national arrested with 8 kg heroin worth 56 crore

Mumbai: The air-intelligence unit (AIU) of the customs department has arrested a 26-year-old South African national at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for allegedly smuggling eight kilograms of heroin worth ₹56 crore.

The AIU team had received intelligence that a South African male, identified as Mzize Lindokulhe, in his mid-twenties was smuggling contraband in Mumbai.

Based on the description, the deputy commissioner Manudev Jain of AIU along with his team intercepted the person at the airport. During the interrogation, the agency learnt that he arrived in Mumbai from Johannesburg via Kigali on RwandAir Flight WB 500.

While checking his luggage we found eight kilograms of off-white powder tested as heroin. The contraband was concealed inside three small bags inside the checked-in trolley bag, said a customs officer.

The drug is valued at a total worth ₹56 crore in the international market. The accused confessed during interrogation that the drug was handed over to him in Johannesburg, added the officer.

“His passport has been seized and it appears that he came to India for the first time. He has not been saying whom he came to meet and deliver the contraband. The hotel was booked on his name in western suburbs in Mumbai for one week and later he has to be returned to South Africa,” said customs officers.

He was arrested under the NDPS act and was produced in the court on Sunday and further investigation is going on, added officer.