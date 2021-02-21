South African woman held with ₹9-crore heroin in Mumbai visited multiple countries: NCB
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has learnt that the South African woman, who was arrested with heroin worth ₹9 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) last week, had earlier visited multiple countries including Brazil, Malaysia, Mozambique and in South America which indicate that she may have been professionally-trained to undertake drug delivery jobs.
The arrested accused, Khanyisile Promise Khalishwayo, 30, was produced before the court on Sunday after her one-day remand ended and was sent to judicial custody. Khalishwayo allegedly needed money as she was a single mother. After checking her call data records, NCB found several mobile numbers in her contact details who live in Mumbai and Kolkata. The agency suspects that they could be involved in an international drug cartel which allegedly deals in heroin, said NCB officers.
After scanning her travel details, it was found that earlier she travelled to many countries in South America and southeast Asia. South American drug cartel mostly uses poor women and it appears that she is part of the same syndicate, added an NCB officer.
Based on a tip-off, NCB arrested her on Thursday after she arrived at CSMIA from Johannesburg via Doha. Khalishwayo was carrying a grey trolley bag, which has a cavity. Officers found two packets of heroin concealed in the cavity and one packet in the bag. The total weight of the three packets was 2.960 kg. NCB officers claimed they also recovered 10,000 South African rand from her possession.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra schools seek increase in internal component for Class 10 board exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Second Covid-19 wave nearing, lockdown decision in citizens’ hands: Uddhav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Covid-19 tally crosses 2.1 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road rage: Two men attacked in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 24-year-old tries to kill woman who turned down his advances
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC to map probable disasters across Mumbai to help plan city infrastructure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC fines 5 Jalna civic officials ₹1 lakh each for misleading court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Four members of a gang arrested for house break-in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman stripped, tied to tree, filmed in jungle near Mumbai; 4 booked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Congress to discuss strategy for local elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South African woman held with ₹9-crore heroin in Mumbai visited multiple countries: NCB
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Youth body sets up Thane’s first community fridge at Wagle Estate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20% of MMR’s coastline highly susceptible to flooding: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Savitri becomes first leopard at Mumbai’s SGNP to be radio-collared
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WR orders probe after Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express skips Andheri halt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox