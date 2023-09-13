‘Speak and leave, right?’: CM Shinde trolled for remark on Maratha quota agitation

The stir over Maratha reservation demand is one of the contentious issues in Maharashtra politics. The recent agitation over the matter resulted into the state government convening an all-party meeting on Monday to discuss the possibility to provide reservation to one of the dominant communities in Maharashtra. The state government discussed its intention to deal with the issue. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

However, a video clip has surfaced the internet where chief minister Eknath Shinde purportedly made a remark on Maratha agitation ahead of conducting a press conference after the meeting, which stirred up a row. In the viral clip, the CM along with deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar could be heard saying ‘we just need to speak and leave, right?’ in Marathi while they were getting seated for the presser. In response, Pawar said, “Yes, right?”, which was followd by Fadnavis' whisper in Shinde's ear, pointing towards the microphone which was turned on.

This enraged many and people started trolling the chief minister and dy CMs terming the remark as disrespectful towards the Maratha reservation protest. Opposition leaders in the state also claimed that the words used by Shinde shows a lack of seriousness and commitment in addressing the issue.

CM Shinde later reacted to the video and said his comments were taken out of context, claiming that his clip was edited out to misconstrue his words.

"Ahead of the press conference, we decided that we would discuss only about Maratha reservation and Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike and not discuss any political questions or any political statements. But some people edited the clip to spread misinformation," he told the news agency ANI.

Shinde further assured that his government is sensitive towards the Maratha quota issue and it is working towards giving reservation to the community.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leader from Shiv Sena (UBT) raised concern over the apparent disinterest of the three leaders on the issue. He said the government's response was inadequate at a time when people are carrying out hunger strike for the cause.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged CM Shinde being a ‘traitor’ and questioned whether he can be trusted. “This is the hallmark of a traitor. If such people betray those who made them big, how can they be trusted?" he asked.

“The government just wants to speak and not address issues facing the common man. This is an inefficient government which wants to run away from addressing critical issues,” Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of opposition, Maharashtra legislative assembly, said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule said slammed the state government and said ‘what is in their heart has come to their lips’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON