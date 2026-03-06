MUMBAI: The issue of rising air pollution in Mumbai was raised in the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday, prompting speaker Rahul Narwekar to direct the state government to submit a detailed report on all construction activities underway in the city. Speaker orders review of all construction sites in Mumbai, seeks report

The directive came after legislators expressed concern over worsening air quality and alleged violations of pollution control norms at construction sites.

Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal told the House that action has been taken against around 1,400 construction sites for flouting environmental norms. Stop-work notices were issued and penalties imposed in several cases, she said.

Misal also informed the Assembly that authorities have shut down 1,300 bakeries for operating coal-based ovens in violation of environmental regulations.

The issue was raised by BJP legislator Manisha Chaudhary, who alleged that developers were failing to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) at construction sites, contributing to the spike in pollution levels across the city.

Responding to the allegation, Misal said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been taking measures to curb pollution linked to construction activity.

“Whenever the air quality index crosses 200, we issue stop-work notices to construction sites,” Misal said.

“In about 1,400 cases, penalties have also been imposed where pollution norms were found to be violated. Additionally, 1,300 bakeries running coal-based ovens have been shut down,” she added.

However, several legislators expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s response, stating that stricter enforcement was needed to address the growing pollution problem.

Following the discussion, Narwekar directed the state government to review all construction sites across Mumbai to check compliance with pollution norms. “There should be a review of all construction sites operating in the city to examine whether pollution norms are being violated. Submit a report to me by the end of the budget session,” the Speaker said.