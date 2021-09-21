Special committee surveying auto rickshaw stands in Kalyan-Dombivli told to submit report by Sep 27

The special committee formed by the Kalyan Regional Transport Authority to survey the auto rickshaw stands in Kalyan-Dombivli has been asked to submit the survey report by September 27.

The committee was formed by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) chief, Vijay Suryavanshi, in a meeting with the traffic police, RTO and auto rickshaw unions in order to decongest the city from illegal auto stands and have a proper plan for the stands.

Although the committee was formed in March this year, the work on the survey was delayed further by the committee due to the surge in Covid cases. The report was expected to be submitted by April.

This is not the first time a survey would be conducted for the auto stands in the city. Similar surveys were conducted earlier also but there was no implementation done based on the surveys.

“The report shall be submitted by September 27 to us by the committee following which it will be sent to the civic body for further permission and implementation,” said an officer of Kalyan RTO.

The survey committee members comprises one motor vehicle inspector of RTO, one traffic police officer, one Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport officer and one representative from the auto rickshaw union.