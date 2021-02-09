IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Special court acquits Mumbai woman caught with 8kg marijuana
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Special court acquits Mumbai woman caught with 8kg marijuana

The special court, after going through the evidence, observed that the evidence of police and panch witnesses do not match in respect of appraising the accused about her right and acquitted the woman
READ FULL STORY
By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:02 AM IST

A special court under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act recently acquitted a 54-year-old woman, who was allegedly caught carrying 8kg of marijuana, as the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police failed to comply with a mandatory requirement relating to her personal search.

The accused, Sunita Bhave, was caught with 8kg marijuana on September 30, 2014. ANC officers said they had a tip-off about the woman coming to sell marijuana at a bus stop in Goregaon. Accordingly, an ANC team laid a trap and arrested Bhave.

The police said they informed her about her rights under NDPS Act and a woman constable searched her in front of independent panch witnesses. They also said that they found packets of marijuana from her bag, after which she was arrested.

The defence denied the allegation that Bhave was found in possession of the contraband and claimed that the 54-year-old had nothing to do with the seized consignment. It also pointed out several discrepancies in the prosecution story.

It was argued that the officer who received information, the woman constable who searched the accused and the independent woman panch witness were not examined by the prosecution.

The special court, after going through the evidence, observed that the evidence of police and panch witnesses do not match in respect of appraising the accused about her right and acquitted the woman.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

5 held for hacking trees in Mumbai

By Megha Sood
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The arrested men told police that the banyan tree was blocking the view of a commercial hoarding that they had put up, and therefore they were not able to get a due rate for the space
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC rejects Gautam Navlakha’s default bail plea

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Navlakha had sought default bail from the special NIA court claiming the charge sheet was not filed against him within the stipulated time of 90 days since his arrest
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Special court acquits Mumbai woman caught with 8kg marijuana

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The special court, after going through the evidence, observed that the evidence of police and panch witnesses do not match in respect of appraising the accused about her right and acquitted the woman
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

FYJC admission: 1,757 aspirants bag seat in Mumbai colleges in special round

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:44 AM IST
As per data shared by the education department, a total of 2,478 students were allotted a college on the first day, of which 1,757 were admitted in colleges across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suraj Kumar Dubey.
Suraj Kumar Dubey.
mumbai news

Navy sailor Suraj Kumar Dubey cremated with full state honours in Palamu

By Vishal Sharma, Latehar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Indian Navy sailor Suraj Kumar Dubey, who died under suspicious circumstances in Maharashtra, was cremated with full state honours at his native village Purbadiha in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

80% work on third Kalwa Creek bridge completed: Thane civic body

By Megha Pol, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The girder over the creek will be launched in one month while the entire work will be completed by June this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Maharashtra denies to give details on Metro-3 car shed report

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Responding to an RTI query by HT, state urban development said the report submitted by the committee is under government consideration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Potential vaccine beneficiaries in Mumbai provide incorrect numbers on app

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Many HCWs and FLWs are forced to register for inoculation by their supervisors, but they provide incorrect individual details to avoid the process later
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Mumbai: Special CBI court refuses to close murder case against Chhota Rajan

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The court observed the fact that witnesses had turned hostile against other accused in the case during their separate trials was not sufficient to accept the closure report against the gangster.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

With Mumbai locals open to all, BEST buses see drop in riders

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has witnessed a dip of over 100,000 passengers in a week after local train services resumed on February 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

19-year-old raped by two inside a bus in Navi Mumbai, one arrested

By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Police arrested one of the accused on Monday, while the second accused, who is the driver of the bus, is still at large.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The MVA leaders are strategising to get in 170-plus votes for the election, which can also end the speculation over its survival. (HT Photo)
The MVA leaders are strategising to get in 170-plus votes for the election, which can also end the speculation over its survival. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Poll for Maharashtra Assembly speaker: Time for another MVA-BJP fight?

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:51 AM IST
The political stage in the state is likely to witness another tussle between the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, following the resignation of Nana Patole as the speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly
READ FULL STORY
Close
Artificial Intelligence is a field of computer science that trains machines to simulate the workings of the human mind. (FILE)
Artificial Intelligence is a field of computer science that trains machines to simulate the workings of the human mind. (FILE)
mumbai news

Protecting AI-driven technology still a challenge, say science and tech institutes

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:34 AM IST
While most technology institutes have empanelled lawyers for intellectual property (IP) rights, many are now seeking help from agents and consultants to handle the application process for AI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The University of Mumbai (MU) has released a circular with various guidelines for affiliated colleges to follow once colleges reopen from February 15. (HT FILE)
The University of Mumbai (MU) has released a circular with various guidelines for affiliated colleges to follow once colleges reopen from February 15. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Continue online classes or allow peak-hour train travel, say teachers and students

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Days after the University of Mumbai (MU) released a circular with various guidelines for affiliated colleges to follow once colleges reopen from February 15, teachers and students have said resuming on-campus lectures is not feasible if they are not allowed to travel by train during peak hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Maharashtra to improve quality of driving with tracks, 65 simulators

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:33 AM IST
To improve the quality of driving in the city as a part of the road safety month initiative, the transport department is seeking the support of educational institutions including schools and colleges to provide their ground on weekends, to use as driving tracks
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP