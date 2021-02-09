Special court acquits Mumbai woman caught with 8kg marijuana
A special court under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act recently acquitted a 54-year-old woman, who was allegedly caught carrying 8kg of marijuana, as the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police failed to comply with a mandatory requirement relating to her personal search.
The accused, Sunita Bhave, was caught with 8kg marijuana on September 30, 2014. ANC officers said they had a tip-off about the woman coming to sell marijuana at a bus stop in Goregaon. Accordingly, an ANC team laid a trap and arrested Bhave.
The police said they informed her about her rights under NDPS Act and a woman constable searched her in front of independent panch witnesses. They also said that they found packets of marijuana from her bag, after which she was arrested.
The defence denied the allegation that Bhave was found in possession of the contraband and claimed that the 54-year-old had nothing to do with the seized consignment. It also pointed out several discrepancies in the prosecution story.
It was argued that the officer who received information, the woman constable who searched the accused and the independent woman panch witness were not examined by the prosecution.
The special court, after going through the evidence, observed that the evidence of police and panch witnesses do not match in respect of appraising the accused about her right and acquitted the woman.
.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 held for hacking trees in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC rejects Gautam Navlakha’s default bail plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Special court acquits Mumbai woman caught with 8kg marijuana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FYJC admission: 1,757 aspirants bag seat in Mumbai colleges in special round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navy sailor Suraj Kumar Dubey cremated with full state honours in Palamu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
80% work on third Kalwa Creek bridge completed: Thane civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra denies to give details on Metro-3 car shed report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Potential vaccine beneficiaries in Mumbai provide incorrect numbers on app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Special CBI court refuses to close murder case against Chhota Rajan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With Mumbai locals open to all, BEST buses see drop in riders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
19-year-old raped by two inside a bus in Navi Mumbai, one arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poll for Maharashtra Assembly speaker: Time for another MVA-BJP fight?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protecting AI-driven technology still a challenge, say science and tech institutes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Continue online classes or allow peak-hour train travel, say teachers and students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to improve quality of driving with tracks, 65 simulators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox