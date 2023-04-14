Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sharad Pawar tight-lipped on speculations over nephew’s BJP move

Sharad Pawar tight-lipped on speculations over nephew’s BJP move

ByFaisal Malik
Apr 14, 2023 12:44 AM IST

On Wednesday, his cousin and Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule too was cautious when asked about social activist Anjali Damania’s tweet in which the latter had claimed Ajit Pawar may forge an alliance with BJP along with 15 MLAs.

Mumbai: Amid speculations of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar joining hands with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, NCP chief Sharad Pawar decided to remain tight-lipped, offering a terse “I don’t know” when asked about the issue. However, state NCP president Jayant Patil dismissed all the speculations and said they are “baseless”.

Meanwhile, some NCP leaders felt that Ajit Pawar could be posturing to ensure his candidature as the next chief minister if Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comes to power in the 2024 state assembly elections. “He was miffed after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was portrayed as MVA leader after the first joint rally ‘Vajramooth’ was organized at Aurangabad,” said an NCP insider. (Hindustan Times)
Meanwhile, some NCP leaders felt that Ajit Pawar could be posturing to ensure his candidature as the next chief minister if Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comes to power in the 2024 state assembly elections. “He was miffed after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was portrayed as MVA leader after the first joint rally ‘Vajramooth’ was organized at Aurangabad,” said an NCP insider. (Hindustan Times)

“I do not see any fact in this,” Patil said when asked about the speculations that Ajit Pawar along with 15 MLAs are moving out of NCP. “He is busy working for the party,” he added.

The speculations of Ajit Pawar leaving the NCP were triggered following the Enforcement Directorate’s decision to drop his name from the chargesheet in the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam.

On Wednesday, his cousin and Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule too was cautious when asked about social activist Anjali Damania’s tweet in which the latter had claimed Ajit Pawar may forge an alliance with BJP along with 15 MLAs. “How can I comment on her tweet? (Ajit) dada and I speak daily. I have not read her (Anjali Damania) tweet. I was busy in the constituency today so could not get the time to follow Twitter.”

On Thursday, Ajit Pawar was in Pune, holding meetings related to the elections in APMC (Agricultural Produce market Committee) markets, following the directives issued by the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court.

Meanwhile, some NCP leaders felt that Ajit Pawar could be posturing to ensure his candidature as the next chief minister if Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comes to power in the 2024 state assembly elections. “He was miffed after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was portrayed as MVA leader after the first joint rally ‘Vajramooth’ was organized at Aurangabad,” said an NCP insider.

“Ajit dada is of the view that the party having maximum strength should get the chance to lead the government in case the three-party coalition succeeds in securing the magic figure. In this way, he may be forcing the MVA allies to come to an agreement about the chief ministership well in advance,” he indicated.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 28 submitted a charge sheet in the alleged 25,000 crore MSC Bank scam case. The central investigating agency has dropped names of Ajit and his wife Sunetra Pawar in the chargesheet. It is being seen as a big relief for Ajit. This has also raised eyebrows in the political circles as the number of MVA leaders facing probe by central agencies is on the rise. However, this was dismissed by Ajit Pawar on Thursday. He said, “The information is baseless. No clean chit has been given and investigation against us is still on.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Faisal Malik

    Faisal is with the political team and covers state administration and state politics. He also covers NCP.

Topics
mumbai ajit pawar bharatiya janata party bjp chargesheet ed enforcement directorate jayant patil mva ncp sharad pawar shiv sena supriya sule uddhav thackeray + 12 more
mumbai ajit pawar bharatiya janata party bjp chargesheet ed enforcement directorate jayant patil mva ncp sharad pawar shiv sena supriya sule uddhav thackeray + 11 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out