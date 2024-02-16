Bhiwandi: A 45-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speeding auto-rickshaw in the Kongaon area in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. Speeding auto kills pedestrian in Bhiwandi

According to the police, the incident occurred when Raheem Shriram Nishad, 45, was on his way to buy groceries after leaving his work at Bombay Dyeing when an auto-rickshaw driver dashed him from the opposite direction. He collapsed on the road and succumbed to internal head injuries, the police said.

A bystander rushed Nishad to a nearby hospital and alerted the police. Nashid was declared dead before arrival by the doctors.

A complaint was lodged by Vinit Meshram, supervisor of the scrap company where Nishad worked.

Meshram said, “Nishad left the company at around 7.30 pm and was heading to buy groceries from a kirana shop when an auto-rickshaw driving recklessly hit him. Nishad worked as a labourer here for the last eight years. He was survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters in their hometown in Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh.”

Nishad’s son came to Bhiwandi to perform the final rites.

A case was lodged against the driver under section 304(A) (Causing death by negligence) and 279 (Rash and negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and under the sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The police are tracing the accused through his vehicle number and will soon arrest him and produce him in Court.