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    Speeding vehicle crushes 20-year-old biker in Thane hit-and-run

    According to police, Sudhakar either lost balance or came dangerously close to the heavy vehicle moving beside him before falling onto the road

    Published on: May 18, 2026 6:24 AM IST
    By Kaptan Mali
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    Thane: A 20-year-old motorcyclist from Nashik was killed in a hit-and-run accident involving an unidentified heavy vehicle on Ghodbunder Road near Anand Nagar in Thane on Sunday morning. The deceased, identified as Sonu Sudhakar, was heading towards Patlipada around 7.20am when the accident took place. The accused driver allegedly fled the spot soon after the incident.

    Speeding vehicle crushes 20-year-old biker in Thane hit-and-run
    Speeding vehicle crushes 20-year-old biker in Thane hit-and-run

    According to police, Sudhakar either lost balance or came dangerously close to the heavy vehicle moving beside him before falling onto the road. The vehicle’s tyres reportedly ran over his head, killing him on the spot. The vehicle involved in the accident has not yet been identified.

    Sudhakar had recently arrived in Thane to visit his uncle, Keshav Nimbaji Jadhav.

    The incident briefly disrupted traffic movement on the busy Ghodbunder Road stretch during the morning rush hour. After receiving information, police team from the Kasarvadavali Police Station and Thane Traffic Police rushed to the spot, , removed the body and the damaged motorcycle, and restored vehicular movement.

    Police have registered a case against an unidentified heavy vehicle driver for rash and negligent driving causing death. Officials said CCTV footage from nearby shops and traffic cameras is being scanned to identify the vehicle and determine the exact cause of the accident.

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