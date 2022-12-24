Spice heist: Frauds flee with 2,500-kg cumin

Mumbai: Cumin seems to be the new gold, found a Nashik trader who lost his consignment of 2,500 kg of the spice to a swindler in Mumbai. The wholesale rate of cumin has risen from around ₹270 to ₹325 per kilogram in the last week due to high demand and low supply.

According to the Versova police, on December 5, Leaf Food Pvt Ltd in Malegaon, where the complainant, Nilesh Borse (32) works, received an order for 2,100 kg of cumin from a Mumbai-based customer, who identified himself as a certain Hiren Bhai. He placed the order through an app that connects suppliers and customers in the agricultural market, and the order was subsequently revised to 2,500 kg.

“The deal was fixed at ₹7,52,500, including Goods and Services Tax (GST), and it was further decided that Hiren bhai would pay ₹4.5 per kg in cash as transport charges. Accordingly, Borse reached the Lotus Petrol Pump in Andheri on Wednesday evening, as instructed by Hiren bhai,” said an officer with the Versova police station.

Borse met a man, who identified himself as Amit Jain, who arrived on a scooter, followed by two vans. Jain took Borse to Four Bungalows in Andheri, where the cumin was transferred to the vans. “After the goods were transferred, Jain sent me a screenshot on WhatsApp, which showed that the money had been credited to my employer’s account. However, when I checked with my office, they said that they had not received the money. I told this to Jain and he said that it sometimes takes time for a credited amount to reflect in the account. Since he had sent me a screenshot, I trusted him and let him leave with the goods,” Borse said.

When the money still wasn’t credited to the company account for a long time, Borse tried reaching Jain but his phone was switched off. Borse then told his boss about the incident, who instructed him to go to the police.

Borse reported the incident to the Versova police on Thursday. The police have registered an FIR of cheating and criminal breach of trust against unidentified persons.

“We are checking CCTV footage at the spot where the goods were transferred to the vans and trying to trace the accused. The mobile numbers used by the accused are also being analysed for their movements,” the officer said.

Borse confirmed that the prices of cumin had risen over the last one week. “The wholesale rate has gone from around ₹270 to ₹325 per kilogram in the last week, as supply is very short. Even for this order, we had to source the cumin from Gujarat as we did not have any left,” Borse said. This situation is due to unfavorable growing conditions in cumin-growing states like Gujarat and Rajasthan. The price hike is predicted to continue, as the cumin season in other countries that export the spice, like Syria and Turkey, has already passed and India is currently the only exporter of cumin. The Unjha market in Gujarat is largest hub for cumin trading in the world.