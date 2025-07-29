SpiceJet passenger booked for smoking in plane’s lavatory

MUMBAI: The Sahar police on Sunday booked a passenger coming from Dubai for smoking an e-cigarette inside the toilet of the aircraft. The Sahar police on Sunday booked Khan under section 125 (acts that endanger the life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, and 25 (no person shall smoke in any part of an aircraft or in its vicinity in which a notice is displayed indicating that smoking is prohibited) of the Aircraft Rules of India, 1937.

The Dubai-Mumbai SpiceJet flight departed from the Dubai Airport around 10pm IST on Saturday. According to the complaint, during the flight, senior cabin crew member Mahesh Lola approached the passenger, Mortaza Razaali Khan, and detected the smell of cigarette smoke near him. When questioned, Kan admitted to smoking an e-cigarette in the lavatory at the rear end of the plane. Lola then confiscated the green-coloured e-cigarette and, as per protocols, informed the pilot and airport authorities after landing.

SpiceJet airlines security supervisor Divesh Marve called the duty manager, Chandrakant, Sonawane, and informed him of the incident around 11.06pm on Saturday.

“We have booked the passenger and given him a notice to be present before the police,” said a police officer from Sahar police station.