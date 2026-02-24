Spooked residents look skyward to identify probable cracks in metro corridors

Mumbai: Alarmed by the February 14 metro slab collapse incident in Mulund, several residents appear to be doing the job of highly paid consultants by monitoring the condition of under-construction metro rail corridors and demanding better quality of work from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). MMRDA has been addressing a flurry of complaints on social media from vigilant citizens pointing out apparent flaws in the construction quality of metro rail infrastructure, officials said (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The development authority has been addressing a flurry of complaints on social media from vigilant citizens pointing out apparent flaws in the construction quality of metro rail infrastructure, officials said. These include photographs and videos of possible cracks, gaps, and engineering defects in the girders, boundary slabs, and pillars.

The most recent such complaint came on Sunday on a stretch of Metro 4, the same metro line whose concrete parapet slab fell on an autorickshaw and a car on February 14, killing one and injuring three others. Social media users posted videos showing apparent cracks under a girder near Shreyas Cinema on LBS Road in Ghatkopar West.

Later on Sunday, MMRDA clarified that the site, near the proposed Shreyas Cinema metro station on Line 4, had been inspected by the project team. “The visible line seen in the visuals is excess concrete slurry, which is a mix of cement, water, and additives used during construction. Such excess slurry can sometimes appear on the surface. The excess slurry material was removed last night. The beam at the site is completely safe, secure, and stable,” said an MMRDA spokesperson.

Another vigilant citizen, Sachin Shingare, posted a photograph showing three apparent cracks in a metro girder in Thane. “This one is near Vijay Garden metro station, which is near the Kasarvadavli police station. Here, the joints are visible and appear to be cracks. If it’s natural, no issue; but if there are cracks, they should repair it immediately. I have been visiting the sites or getting information from other fellow residents who are posting. We, the local residents, are seeking a meeting with the MMRDA authorities so that they can give us clarity about these apparent shortcomings,” said Shingare.

MMRDA responded to Shingare’s post on X, stating that the location had been thoroughly inspected and the structure was declared safe and stable. “In metro station construction, multiple precast concrete girders are stitched together on site using the cast-in-situ construction methodology, where concrete is poured, moulded, and cured on site to form one solid deck slab. At these joint points, a small amount of excess cement slurry can sometimes come out through the shuttering and dry on the surface, as seen in this case. This can make the surface appear uneven. This is only surface-level excess material and not a structural issue,” its reply said.

Another user also flagged a big gap between parapet slabs at a different Metro 4 spot near Kasarvadavali. MMRDA’s reply said, “The precast parapet wall here was completed about five months ago, and the structure is stable. The shuttering seen here is a temporary framework used to support concrete while it cures and gains strength. It has been properly anchored as per prescribed engineering procedures and will be removed once the concrete achieves the required strength. Work is being carried out under technical supervision.”

However, residents are demanding third-party inspections by reputable institutions, stating that any cracks in the concrete, particularly in load-bearing structures, must be thoroughly checked and appropriate measures taken.

Senior officials from MMRDA said they will now create a stack of infographics and videos showing how these metro rail corridors are being built to quell anxiety about the project. This will involve educational videos on the different parts and portions of a metro structure, which will also be explained.