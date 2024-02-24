SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan buys 78,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug for 9.50 crore

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, who made her film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies on Netflix last year, purchased a second plot spanning 78,361 sq ft at Thal village in Alibaug for ₹9.50 crore. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (2nd L) with his family both son Aryan, AbRam, daughter Suhana and wife Gauri Khan attend the premiere of Netflix's Indian Hindi-Language teen musical comedy film ‘The Archies’ in Mumbai on December 5, 2023. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

According to documents shared by IndexTap.com, 23-year-old Suhana signed an agreement on February 13 with the seller Nozer Rusi Wadia, a South Mumbai resident, for a 0.7280-hectare plot with the built structures, and open land in Thal, located 13 km from the Mandwa jetty on the Alibaug-Revas Road. She paid a stamp duty of ₹57 lakh on the transaction.

On June 1, 2023, Suhana purchased 1.5-acre agricultural land along with 2,218 sq ft of structures on the plot for 12.91 crore. The land was purchased from three sisters Anjali, Rekha and Priya Khot, who inherited the land from their parents.

Suhana’s father Shah Rukh Khan also owns a sea-facing property in Thal, with a swimming pool and a helipad and loves hosting parties for his friends from Bollywood.

When contacted, Suhana, who completed her acting degree from New York University’s Tisch School of Arts in 2022, did not respond to messages.

Coastal villages in Alibaug have been popular destinations with a number of celebrities and corporate honchos for vacation homes. In February 2023, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli purchased a 2,000 sq ft villa in Avas Living, a luxury bungalow project by Aditya Kilachand in Awas Village, for six crore rupees.

In September 2022, the couple purchased a 3,350 sq m (36,059 sq ft) farmhouse in Zirad village for ₹19.24 crore. In 2021, Rohit Sharma had also purchased four acres of land in Mhatroli village in the same region.

Connectivity to Alibaug improved dramatically after Ro-Ro and speed boats connected Mumbai to Alibaug. The 22 km sea bridge Atal Setu connecting Sewri to Nhava Sheva, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January this year, has also improved road connectivity to Alibaug.