Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class X examinations, conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), will commence on Friday and go on till March 26. SSC exams to begin today; students to get extra 10 minutes at the end

This year, a new protocol has been introduced for the candidates. Instead of the customary 10-minute reading time allowance at the beginning of the examination, students will now be granted an additional 10 minutes after the scheduled two hours, a statement issued by MSBSHSE on Thursday said.

“To uphold the integrity and confidentiality of the examination process, the board has deployed assistant supervisor teams at centres. These teams are tasked with maintaining vigilance over answer sheets, employing GPS tracking as a precautionary measure,” it said and added district-level flying squads and state board flying squads have been mobilised to bolster security measures.

As many as 16,009,445 students from across the state will appear for the exams this year, a significant increase from the 15,772,256 students registered last year.

Acknowledging the stress levels experienced by students during examinations, the board has taken proactive steps to address their mental well-being. A team of 10 counselors has been appointed at the state level to offer guidance and support to students, aiming to alleviate stress and promote mental wellness during the examination phase, the statement added.